COVID-19 update.. New cases, recovered reported

OHIO VALLEY — Both new and recovered cases were reported around the region on Thursday regarding COVID-19.

The Gallia Health Department reported an additional six cases, more recovered cases and a reduction in hospitalizations in its Thursday update posted to its Facebook page.

Additional cases were also reported in Mason County on Thursday, while Meigs County’s numbers remained unchanged from the previous day, according to health department officials from their respective counties.

Here is a closer look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Meigs County

The county has reported 160 total cases (135 Confirmed, 25 Probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 160 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 18 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 15 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 15 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 17 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 20 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

90-99 — 13 cases (1 hospitalization, 1 death)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There are a total of 100 recovered cases. There have been a total of 14 hospitalizations and six deaths.

There have been four positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Thursday, in the 167 total cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 18 cases (3 new cases)

20-29 — 24 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 18 cases

40-49 — 25 cases (1 less case)

50-59 — 25 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 19 cases (9 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 14 cases (1 new case, 7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

The health department is reporting a total of 137 recovered cases and 22 active cases as of Thursday afternoon. There are two current hospitalizations and 29 previous hospitalizations. Of Gallia’s 167 total cases, 164 are confirmed, three are probable.

As previously reported, ODH lists two deaths in the 60-69 age range, two deaths in the 70-79 age range and five deaths in the 80-plus age range for a total of nine deaths, one more than is reported by the Gallia County Health Department. The health department does not provide age ranges for the reported deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 121 total cases on Thursday, two more than the previous day. Of those cases, 30 are active, 90 recovered, and there has been one death. There are no currently hospitalized cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 131 cases in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, nine more than on Wednesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 131 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 4 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 20 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 11 cases

40-49 — 21 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 19 cases (1 new case, 1 death)

60-69 — 15 cases

70+ — 32 cases (5 new cases)

Mason County is defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, ODH reported a total of 1,121 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,052. There were 30 new deaths reported on Thursday (21-day average of 20), 81 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 74) and 16 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 12,017 cases with 257 deaths. There was an increase of 209 cases from Tuesday, and three new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 463,686 lab test have been completed, with a 2.57 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.18 percent.

Kayla Hawthorne and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

