Board of Ed. hears attendance plans

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening and heard a report from Attendance Director Melissa Farmer.

Farmer said the way attendance will be tracked this school year will be different than usual. The blended students will be in class two days per week. The virtual students will check in with their teachers in video classrooms at least twice a week. Those days will count toward attendance.

For the other three days, students’ attendance will be determined backed on academic progress, Farmer said. To be counted as present, a student must complete at least 60 percent of their assignments. Farmer said the teachers will monitor the progress of each student.

Farmer said she could see how this could become overwhelming for the teachers. There will be papers to aid teachers in monitoring and tracking the progress. Farmer said these papers will be filed to use in the case of needing to confront truancy officers for a student with too many absent days.

Farmer also told the board that the number of students in Mason County who are home-schooled have increased this year. Farmer and other school administrators will be having a virtual meeting with the home-school families to provide various resources.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

