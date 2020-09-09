24 indicted by Mason Co. grand jury

POINT PLEASANT — The grand jury convened in Mason County this week, returning 24 indictments.

The following persons indicted by the September term of the grand jury are to appear in the Circuit Court of Mason County at 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10:

Larry S. Riffle, II, 41, Hartford, driving while revoked, DUI related, 3rd of subsequent offense. Joseph D. Fisher, 30, Gallipolis Ferry, entry of a building other than a dwelling; petit larceny. Kailen M. Madden, 28, New Haven, failure to register as a sex offender. James T. Jones, II, 35, Ashton, domestic battery, 3rd or subsequent offense; domestic assault, 3rd or subsequent offense; strangulation; fleeing on foot.

Carl M. Cooper, 55, Leon, receiving or transferring stolen goods. Austin L. Dunlap, 24, Nitro, receiving or transferring stolen goods; driving while licensed revoked, DUI related; attempt to commit a misdemeanor. Lloyd M. Wamsley, 40, Gallipolis Ferry, entry of a building other than a dwelling; petit larceny. Justin R. Stone, 39, Mason, child abuse resulting in bodily injury (three counts); strangulation.

Brandy D. Iams, 40, Gallipolis, Ohio, fraudulent schemes; embezzlement; forgery (36 counts); conspiracy. Stephen J. Iams, 38, Gallipolis, fraudulent schemes; conspiracy.

Brandon Bonecutter, 44, Point Pleasant, (noted as a “Direct Indictment”), sexual assault in the third degree (seven counts); sexual abuse by person in position of trust (seven counts). Jason R. Schultz, II, 23, Point Pleasant, (noted as a “Direct Indictment”), sexual assault in the third degree (nine counts).

David L. Gibbs, 50, Letart, fleeing in vehicle from law enforcement with reckless indifference; child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury; driving while revoked, DUI related, third or subsequent offense. Tessa R. VanMeter, 40, West Columbia, entry of a building other than a dwelling; petit larceny.

Travis D. Clark, 32, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts); conspiracy; child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury. Ashley D. Scott, 34, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts); conspiracy; child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Perry R. Troy, Jr., 35, Southside, failure to provide change in sex offender registry information (two counts). Charles L. Neal, 58, Point Pleasant, domestic battery, third or subsequent offense; domestic assault, third or subsequent offense; brandishing a deadly weapon; interfering with emergency communications.

Keith A. Lane, 29, Point Pleasant, strangulation; domestic battery; brandishing a deadly weapon; interfering with emergency communications. Brittani L. Minnis, 36, Bidwell, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy.

Stephen J. Berkley, 38, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Cass L. Vaughn, 29, Point Pleasant, grand larceny; destruction of property; arson, third degree.

Corey A. Berry, 22, Hurricane, strangulation; battery. Jaden L. Bush, 21, Henderson, child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury; driving impaired with minor in vehicle.

Information provided by the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, II.

