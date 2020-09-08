Lloyd named EMS Director

POINT PLEASANT — A familiar face has taken over the helm of the Mason County EMS.

Longtime employee Elisabeth Lloyd was promoted to the position of EMS Director on July 1, after having served as a Supervisor and Coordinator of Community Involvement.

Lloyd will replace Dennis Zimmerman, who has been interim director since February 2018. Zimmerman remains Director of OES, which includes 911 and emergency management.

Zimmerman said in making the appointment, he had two options: to go outside of the agency, or to hire within. He said he had been watching employees for those who showed leadership and had a passion to serve the community.

“My vision and her passion just matched,” he added.

As director, Lloyd said one of her main goals will remain community involvement.

“When people think of health care, I want them to think of the EMS for their health awareness, safety, CPR…” Lloyd said. “And when they have to call on us, I want them to have a sense that their dearest niece or nephew showed up.”

She added the new position will give her an even larger platform to share what she is passionate about.

“We get 5,000 to 6,000 calls a year, but we have over 25,000 residents (in Mason County),” Lloyd said. “I also want to matter to those other families.”

Prior to COVID-19, which put a stop to many community activities, Lloyd was instrumental in connecting the EMS with county residents in a number of ways.

Identifying a lack of affordable and available CPR training locally, Lloyd obtained corporate support to deliver the training at no cost to citizens. She also initiated the first “Kids Only” CPR class in Mason County.

“Stop the Bleed” is another program Lloyd has led among county school employees. The program trained school personnel how to become an immediate responder during a bleeding emergency.

Seeing a gap in the emergency services response to the opiate crisis, Lloyd developed “Warm Handoff” resource bags that are carried on county ambulances. The bags include local and state resources available to both victims and their families.

She has also hosted an open house to provide better communication between emergency services and the special needs community. Lloyd serves as a liaison representing the county emergency services and Mason County Schools for the West Virginia State Police “Handle with Care” program.

She has received several awards, including West Virginia EMT of the Year, Stewart-Johnson VFW Post 9926 EMT of the Year, West Virginia VFW EMT of the Year, and National VFW EMT of the Year.

Lloyd resides in Apple Grove. Married to Jason Lloyd, they have several children in their blended family, including Gavin Frush, Byron Bryant, and Allison, Alexis, Kaitlin, and Ashlee Lloyd.

By Mindy Kearns

