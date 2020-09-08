New deaths reported in Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Meigs County on Tuesday, with one reported in Gallia County.

“Unfortunately, the Meigs County Health Department is reporting two additional deaths associated with COVID-19. The first individual was in the 90 to 99-year-old age range and the second was in the 70 to 79-year-old age range. Our agency would like to give our sincere sympathy to the families of these individuals,” stated Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis in a news release.

This brings the county total to six deaths due to COVID-19 since the first cases were reported in April.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported one additional death in Gallia County due to COVID-19 in it’s Tuesday afternoon update. The new death is listed in the 80-plus age range, according to ODH. This is the seventh death reported in the county, according to the ODH data.

Here is a closer look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional confirmed case and one probable case of COVID-19 in Meigs County on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Probable case, male in the less than 1 to 9-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

The new cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 59 active cases, and 159 total cases (134 Confirmed, 25 Probable) since April.

Additionally, the two probable cases reported over the weekend have been removed from the case numbers as both the female in her 40s and female in her 50s have tested negative for the virus. The females who were not hospitalized were direct contacts of a case, according to the health department.

Age ranges for the 159 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-19 — 20 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 17 cases

30-39 — 15 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 15 cases (1 less case)

50-59 — 19 cases (1 less case, 1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 17 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 2 total deaths)

80-89 — 20 cases (1 new hospitalization, 6 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

90-99 — 13 cases (1 hospitalization, 1 new death, 1 total death)

100-109 — 1 case (1 new hospitalization, 1 total hospitalization)

The Meigs County Health Department is also reporting two additional hospitalizations, one in the 80-89 age range and one in the 100-109 age range.

Ten new recovered cases were reported, bringing the county total to 94 recovered cases. There have been a total of 14 hospitalizations and four deaths.

There have been four positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Gallia County

As noted in this story, ODH reported one additional death in Gallia County due to COVID-19 in it’s Tuesday afternoon update. The new death is listed in the 80-plus age range, according to ODH.

The ODH report now lists two deaths in the 60-69 age range, two deaths in the 70-79 age range and three deaths in the 80-plus age range.

ODH also lists Gallia County with a total of 158 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of press time Tuesday, the Gallia County Health Department had not updated local case data via its Facebook page since Thursday when it reported 152 total cases and four deaths.

The following are age ranges, as of Thursday, in the 152 total cases (149 confirmed, 3 probable) which have been reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 14 cases

20-29 — 23 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 16 cases

40-49 — 25 cases

50-59 — 21 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 14 cases (6 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 18 cases (9 hospitalizations, 1 deaths)

80-89 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 deaths (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 152 total cases, 119 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, an increase of 29 recovered cases on Thursday. Active cases were nearly cut in half, with 29 of the cases considered active and four total deaths. Eight of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 23 previous hospitalizations.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 119 total cases on Tuesday morning, two more cases since Friday. Of those cases, 30 are active, 88 recovered, and there has been one death. There are no currently hospitalized cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 123 cases in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, three more than Monday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 123 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 20 cases (2 new)

30-39 — 11 cases

40-49 — 20 cases

50-59 — 18 cases (1 new, 1 death)

60-69 — 15 cases

70+ — 27 cases

Mason County is defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people. Also, schools cannot begin in-person learning if counties are classified as “orange” or “red.” Mason County Schools began in-person learning on Tuesday based upon Saturday’s “yellow” classification.

There is free community COVID-19 testing at Wahama High School on Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, ODH reported a total of 656 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,051. There were 22 new deaths reported on Tuesday (21-day average or 20), 80 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 73) and 8 new ICU admission (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 11,661 cases with 250 deaths. There was an increase of 86 cases from Monday, and three new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 462,547 lab test have been completed, with a 2.52 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.02 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

