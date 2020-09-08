Levy committee explains fund usage

MASON COUNTY — Last month, the Mason County Commission approved a special levy election for fire departments, county emergency ambulance service and the county public service district (PSD).

Jeremy Bryant, the Point Pleasant fire chief and levy committee president, told the Register that members from the departments created a Facebook page titled “Mason County Fire and EMS Levy” to provide information and answer questions from the community.

Bryant said the levy, which totals $760,957 annually, will be split eight ways.

“Each of the six volunteer fire departments and Mason County EMS will get $104,000 and the Mason County PSD will get $32,957,” Bryant said.

The fire departments included are New Haven, Mason, Point Pleasant, Valley, Leon and Flatrock.

Bryant said the PSD will use the money for installation and up keep of fire hydrants. The fire departments and EMS will use the tax money “to purchase necessary equipment, training, utilities, maintenance, equipment testing, just for the general operations of the departments,” Bryant said.

Bryant also mentioned the fire hydrants installed by the PSD will impact insurance ratings and make communities safer.

Bryant said the committee was created to aid in helping the community understand how these departments are funded.

“People don’t know how the fire and EMS are funded and how much the required equipment costs,” Bryant said. “We want this to be an opportunity for people to learn about their fire and EMS and questions. We of course want the community’s support in this endeavor, but more importantly we hope everyone gains knowledge of fire and EMS.”

The levy will be voted on throughout the county on the general election day on Nov. 3. If passed, taxes will be collected for the levy beginning July 1, 2021 through July 1, 2025.

They ballot language states, “The levy shall be on Class I 2.25 cents of assessed valuation (this represents $2.25 in tax dollars for every $10,000 of assessed valuation); on Class II 4.50 cents of assessed valuation (this represents $4.50 in tax dollars for every $10,000 of assessed valuation); on Class III 9.00 cents of assessed valuation (this represents $9.00 in tax dollars for every $10,000 of assessed valuation); on Class IV 9.00 cents of assessed valuation (this represents $9.00 in tax dollars for every $10,000 of assessed valuation).”

