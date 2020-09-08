New Haven wastewater plant, WVDEP discussed

NEW HAVEN — Little resulted from a special meeting held Friday by members of the New Haven Town Council, with most agenda items being tabled or dying for lack of a second.

Present were Recorder Becky Benson, who led the meeting, and council members Jessica Rickard, Roy Grimm, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Colton McKinney and Steve Carpenter.

Rickard and Grimm gave an update on a visit by representatives of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) at the town’s wastewater plant. New Haven is facing a fine of over $200,000 for violations at the plant between 2017 and 2019. Improvements have been done since the administration took office on Aug. 4 in an effort to reduce the fine.

Grimm said the DEP representatives were very satisfied with the improvements thus far. He said they were especially happy that the clarifier is repaired, and water leaving the plant is clearer.

Rickard added the drastic changes were satisfactory, but the representatives said it will continue getting more difficult to find replacement parts for the 40-year-old plant. She added the DEP will now go over the report of findings and hopefully reduce the fine, after seeing the town is making progress.

Supervisor Buzzy Duncan said they DEP officials will return in 30 days with a decision.

Following an executive session, the council returned with a vague motion, read by Benson. The motion was to discuss going in a different direction with personnel. While several residents questioned the motion as to its meaning and what personnel would be affected, the motion was not elaborated on. It died for lack of a second after the motion was made by Grimm.

Two additional agenda items were tabled until the next meeting. They included a quote for sewer plant improvements, such as painting, locks, gutter and soffit, and another for security systems and cameras at both the town hall and sewer plant.

The next meeting will be held Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing

