COVID-19 update: ODH reporting 2 additional deaths in Gallia County

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths in Gallia County.

The new deaths — one in the 70-79 age range and one in the 80-plus age range — bring the county to a total of six deaths related to the virus since March.

ODH also shows an increase of four cases in Gallia County since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 156 cases as of Monday. As of press deadline on Monday, the Gallia County Health Department has not yet confirmed the new cases or additional deaths on its social media page.

The Meigs County Health Department reported nine additional cases over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 159 cases — the highest total in the Ohio Valley Publishing coverage area. No additional cases were reported on Monday.

One of the nine cases is a staff member at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center where there have been several cases in recent weeks.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources update on Monday showed Mason County remaining at 120 cases, unchanged since Friday.

Here is a closer look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported seven additional confirmed cases and two probable cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County over the weekend. The new cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 71 active cases, and 159 total cases (133 Confirmed, 26 Probable) since April.

The weekend’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, male in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

7. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

8. Probable case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

9. Probable case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

One of the cases is a staff member at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, according Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis.

Age ranges for the 159 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-19 — 19 cases

20-29 — 17 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 15 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 16 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 20 cases (4 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 17 cases (1 new, 2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 21 cases (3 hospitalizations, 1 death)

80-89 — 20 cases (1 new hospitalization, 5 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

90-99 — 13 cases (1 hospitalization)

100-109 — 1 case

The Meigs County Health Department is also reporting an additional hospitalization in the 80 to 89-year-old age range and three recovered cases being added, bringing the total recovered cases to 84. There have been a total of 12 hospitalizations and four deaths.

There have been four positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Gallia County

ODH reported two additional deaths in Gallia County due to COVID-19 in it’s Monday afternoon update. The report lists two deaths in the 60-69 age range, two deaths in the 70-79 age range and two deaths in the 80-plus age range. The Gallia County Health Department has previously reported four deaths, two in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 age range and one in the 80-plus age range.

ODH also lists Gallia County with a total of 156 cases as of Monday afternoon.

The following are updated age ranges, as of Thursday, in the 152 total cases (149 confirmed, 3 probable) which have been reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 14 cases

20-29 — 23 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 16 cases

40-49 — 25 cases

50-59 — 21 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 14 cases (6 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 18 cases (9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

80-89 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 152 total cases, 119 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, an increase of 29 recovered cases on Thursday. Active cases were nearly cut in half, with 29 of the cases considered active and four total deaths. Eight of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 23 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March, its second Aug. 14, and the third and fourth on Aug. 28. Two of the deaths were in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 age range and one over 80 years of age.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Mason County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported no increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Mason County. The DHHR reported 120 cases on Monday, the same as Friday’s update.

As of Friday, the Mason County Health Department reported 117 total cases, with 33 of those active, 83 recovered, and there has been one death. There are no currently hospitalized cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 120 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 18 cases

30-39 — 11 cases

40-49 — 20 cases

50-59 — 17 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 15 cases

70+ — 27 cases

Mason County is defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people. Counties defined as “orange” are reporting 10-24.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 778 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,061. There were 17 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average or 21), 46 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 75) and 1 new ICU admission (21-day average of 12).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 11,575 cases with 247 deaths. There was an increase of 163 cases from Sunday, and one new death. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 461,558 lab test have been completed, with a 2.51 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.79 percent.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

