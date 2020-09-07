Fire destroys home in Mason

MASON — A mother and teenage daughter are without a home following a three-alarm fire Friday afternoon on Maple Street in Mason.

Members of the Mason Volunteer Fire Department answered the call to the home of Michelle Whittington around 2 p.m., and were joined by both the Pomeroy and New Haven departments, according to Travis Nance, Mason deputy chief.

Nance said upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze mainly on the back half of the house, and fire was seen coming through the roof. Crews were advised that all occupants were out of the house.

Due to low manpower and the extreme temperature, the other two departments were called to assist, Nance said. Also on the scene were the Mason Police Department, Mason County EMS, and AEP.

Crews spent approximately two hours fighting the fire before it was contained. While there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, Nance said one pet succumbed and two were rescued and returned to the homeowner.

A family member reported Monday morning that the mother and daughter lost nearly all belongings in the fire. They do not have space to store household items at this time, as they are staying with family members. Monetary donations are being accepted, and can be mailed to Michelle Whittington, P.O. Box 14, Mason, WV 25260.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A three-alarm fire destroyed a Mason home Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2 p.m., with the Mason Volunteer Fire Department answering, and later calling in both Pomeroy and New Haven. Pictured is a scene from the blaze. (Courtesy photo by the Mason Fire Department) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_9.8-Fire.jpg A three-alarm fire destroyed a Mason home Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2 p.m., with the Mason Volunteer Fire Department answering, and later calling in both Pomeroy and New Haven. Pictured is a scene from the blaze. (Courtesy photo by the Mason Fire Department)

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.