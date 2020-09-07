Council hears splash pad update

MASON — Members of the Mason Town Council received an update on the proposed splash pad at their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis and council members Sarah Stover, Becky Pearson, Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, and Steve Ohlinger.

The council agreed to sign a lease contract with the Mason County Commission for the land the splash pad will be located on. It will be in the Virgil Lewis Memorial Reading Park, next to the Mason Library on Brown Street.

Mayor Dennis said members of the Mason Amusement Association have raised approximately $25,000 to date. The cost of the splash pad is estimated at $75,000. When the committee hits the halfway point, the mayor said the town will begin applying for grants.

Council members also passed the consideration of water and wastewater rate increases during the meeting.

Ordinance readings will be held at council meetings on Sept. 17, Oct. 1, and Oct. 15, all at 6:30 p.m. On Oct. 15 at 6 p.m., a public meeting on the increases will be held.

Water rates will increase seven and a half percent on both Dec. 1, 2020 and Dec. 1, 2021, for a total of 15 percent. Sewer rates will also increase seven and a half percent on both June 1, 2021 and June 1, 2022, for a total hike of 15 percent.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from Yeager that the new police cruiser has been ordered, and an older cruiser was paid in full;

Suspended an employee for two weeks pending investigation of an allegation of releasing confidential information;

Heard concerns from resident Larry Daniels regarding gravel in the roadway near the railroad tracks; and,

Heard a report that Officer Tyler Doss passed his firearms instructor training.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

