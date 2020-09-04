Friday night under the lights

High school football kicked-off for the 2020 season on Friday night in Mason County. The Point Pleasant Big Blacks opened the season at home, hosting the Oak Glen Golden Bears, while the Wahama White Falcons traveled to face the Madonna Blue Dons. Pictured here, the Point Pleasant marching band enters the field before Friday evening’s game. Due to early press times, complete game coverage won’t appear in print until Tuesday’s print edition. However, stories will appear on our websites and Facebook pages as soon as they are available. (Bryan Walters | OVP Sports)

