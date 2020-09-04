COVID-19 update: Additional cases reported at Overbrook

OHIO VALLEY — Fourteen additional COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport, according the daily update from the Meigs County Health Department.

All 14 cases are residents of the facility, stated Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis.

Overbrook Rehabilitation Center Administrator Stephanie Cleland said that during the outbreak the facility is “completing repeat testing weekly for all residents and employees who previously tested negative until we have a 14 day period without any positive results.” These positive cases were a result of that testing, said Cleland.

They are awaiting results of the most recent employee testing which was conducted on Thursday.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department reported two additional cases on Thursday evening, as well as numerous recovered cases and individuals released from the hospital. No additional cases were reported on Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health database.

The following are updated age ranges, as of Thursday, in the 152 total cases (149 confirmed, 3 probable) which have been reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 14 cases (1 new case Thursday)

20-29 — 23 cases (1 new case Thursday, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 16 cases

40-49 — 25 cases

50-59 — 21 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 14 cases (6 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 18 cases (9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

80-89 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 152 total cases, 119 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, an increase of 29 recovered cases on Thursday. Active cases were nearly cut in half, with 29 of the cases considered active and four total deaths. Eight of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 23 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March, its second Aug. 14, and the third and fourth on Aug. 28. Two of the deaths were in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 age range and one over 80 years of age.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

Friday’s cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 65 active cases, and 150 total cases (126 Confirmed, 24 Probable) since April.

Friday’s cases at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

7. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

8. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

9. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

10. Confirmed case, male in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

11. Confirmed case, male in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

12. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

13. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

14. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 150 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-19 — 19 cases

20-29 — 16 cases

30-39 — 14 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 14 cases

50-59 — 16 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 15 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 21 cases (5 new cases, 3 hospitalizations, 1 death)

80-89 — 20 cases (6 new cases, 4 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

90-99 — 13 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

100-109 — 1 case

The Meigs County Health Department has reported a total of 81 recovered cases, there have been a total of 11 hospitalizations and four deaths.

There have been four positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 117 total cases on Friday morning, two more than Thursday. The department said that 33 of those are currently active, 83 are recovered, and there has been one death. There are no currently hospitalized cases.

DHHR reported 120 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 120 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 18 cases

30-39 — 11 cases

40-49 — 20 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 17 cases (1 new, 1 death)

60-69 — 15 cases

70+ — 27 cases

Mason County is now defined as “orange” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “orange” are reporting 10 – 24.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,332 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,042. There were 22 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average or 22), 68 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 76) and 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 11,037 cases with 243 deaths. There was an increase of 192 cases from Thursday, and six new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 448,720 lab test have been completed, with a 2.46 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.96 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_covid-3.jpg