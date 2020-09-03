COVID-19 update: Latest on long-term care facilities… Mason moves to ‘orange’

OHIO VALLEY — Cases in long-term care facilities around the area have continued to rise in the past week.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are eight additional positive cases among residents at Lakin Hospital and two more positive staff members reported on Thursday — totaling 15 positive resident cases and eight positive staff cases during the outbreak.

In Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) provided an update on Wednesday evening on cases at long-term care facilities in the state. Two facilities in Gallia County and one in Meigs County reported additional cases in the past week.

In Gallia County, the ODH reported six new resident and one new staff case at Abbyshire Place in the recent reporting week. This brings the total number of cases to 33 residents and 19 staff since the reporting began in mid-April.

The ODH reported one new resident case at Rescare in Gallia County, the first case reported at the facility.

In Meigs County, at Overbrook, there were 19 new resident and five new staff cases reported from Wednesday through Tuesday (the 7-day reporting period). This brings the total cases at Overbrook since mid-April to 39 residents and 24 staff.

Additionally, ODH reported that there have been three deaths at long-term care facilities in Gallia County and four deaths at long-term care facilities in Meigs County, since April 15. ODH does not list deaths by facility, only by county.

County alert levels

Mason County has moved to “orange” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “orange” are reporting 10-24.9 cases per 100,000 people.

As it relates to schools, the color-coded status for each week is set on Saturday evening and remains in place for the next week. Since the county was at yellow this past reporting Saturday, school athletic events can take place this week. However, West Virginia counties at the “orange” level as of the weekly reporting on Saturday evening will have school athletic programs which are only allowed to practice and cannot participate in games. Also, to clarify previous reporting, a county reportedly cannot begin in-person instruction at “orange” but it can maintain its in-person classes if a county moves to “orange” after already beginning the school year. Counties with orange and red levels are required to begin the school year with remote learning and cannot transition to in-person or blended learning models until yellow or green are achieved on the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Re-entry Metrics map update.

Both Gallia and Meigs Counties remained at an “orange” alert level. Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” The levels in Ohio are updated each Thursday.

State Rankings

The latest per capita case rankings released by the state on Thursday during Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference show Meigs ranking in the top 10 for most cases per capita in the past two weeks, moving from 4th to 3rd, with Gallia County remaining at 11th.

The table, released by the ODH, consisted of data from Aug. 19-Sept. 1. The data was pulled on Sept. 2 and excludes incarcerated individuals.

In that 14-day time frame, Gallia had 40 cases (133.8 cases per 100,000 population), and Meigs had 51 cases (222.6 cases per 100,000 population).

Putnam County (Ohio) has the highest occurrence rate with 268.7 cases per 100,000 population (91 actual cases). Montgomery County is second with 224.0 cases per 100,000 population (1,191 total case).

Local case update

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 152 cases in Gallia County as of Thursday’s 2 p.m. update, with those numbers not yet confirmed by the Gallia County Health Department.

The following are updated age ranges, as of Wednesday, in the 150 total cases (147 confirmed, 3 probable) which have been reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 13 cases

20-29 — 22 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 16 cases

40-49 — 25 cases

50-59 — 21 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 14 cases (6 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 18 cases (9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

80-89 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 150 total cases, 90 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 56 of the cases active and four total deaths. Twelve of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 19 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March, its second Aug. 14, and the third and fourth on Aug. 28. Two of the deaths were in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 age range and one over 80 years of age.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

Cases of COVID-19 were unchanged on Thursday, according to the Meigs County Health Department.

Age ranges for the 136 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 19 cases

20-29 — 16 cases

30-39 — 14 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 14 cases

50-59 — 16 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 13 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 16 cases (3 hospitalizations, 1 death)

80-89 — 14 cases (4 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

90-99 — 12 cases (1 hospitalization)

100-109 — 1 case

The Meigs County Health Department has reported a total of 81 recovered cases, there have been a total of 11 hospitalizations and four deaths.

There have been four positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 115 total cases on Thursday morning, one more than Wednesday. The department said that 34 of those are currently active, 80 are recovered, and there has been one death. There are no currently hospitalized cases.

DHHR reported 120 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 120 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 9 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 18 cases

30-39 — 11 cases (1 new)

40-49 — 19 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 16 cases (1 new, 1 death)

60-69 — 16 cases (2 new)

70+ — 28 cases (5 new)

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) updated its testing results on Wednesday afternoon. All 457 tests from Lakin Correctional Center are negative. There are 58 individuals quarantined at Lakin and according to the DCR, these are “inmates/residents not showing symptoms, but separated because they are new intakes, back from a hospital for unrelated reasons, etc.”

At the Western Regional Jail, 652 tests have returned as negative, one person is positive and 16 tests are still pending. There are 157 individuals quarantined at the jail.

Mason County is now defined as “orange” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “orange” are reporting 10 – 24.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people. In regards to school athletics, counties in “orange” are limited to practices only.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,345 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,033. Also above the 21-day average were deaths, ICU admissions and hospitalizations. Fifty new deaths were reported (21-day average of 22), the highest single day report since June. Eighty-nine new hospitalizations (21-day average of 78) and 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12) were reported on Thursday.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 10,845 cases with 237 deaths. There was an increase of 203 cases from Monday, and seven new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 444,902 lab test have been completed, with a 2.44 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.75 percent.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Mason moves to ‘orange’