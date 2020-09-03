Plans for school meals during pandemic

POINT PLEASANT — Nearly all aspects of school will look different this year, including student meals and preparation.

Beverly Glaze, director of Child Nutrition, said all students will have free meals, as they have in prior years. Glaze said this is made available through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Qualification is based on the number of students who qualify for free or reduced meals.

All students will receive a bagged breakfast as they enter their schools and they will eat the breakfast in their classrooms.

For elementary students, they will eat in their classrooms so they can stay in their core groups. Secondary students will eat in the cafeterias at 50 percent capacity, according to Glaze.

All lunches served to students in the buildings will be prepared using a sealing system, Glaze said. This is to ensure all food is contained. Glaze said that milk and extra items will be placed in a bag along with the pre-made meal.

Virtual learning students will have five breakfasts and five lunches that will be distributed from their respective school each week on Wednesday.

Students in the blended learning will take a three-day meal bag home with them at the end of their two in-person days.

Glaze said there is a video for information regarding school means on the board of education website.

