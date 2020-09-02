School busing routes released for 2020-21

MASON COUNTY — This week, the Point Pleasant Register has printed the bus schedules for the upcoming school year which is set to begin for most students on Tuesday.

In addition to submitting the schedules to the Register, the Mason County Schools Transportation Department also released the following statement, explaining how busing will operate this year.

“The Mason County Schools Transportation Department will be running two separate bus runs to start the year. Elementary run times should be very similar to last year with each elementary school starting at 8 a.m.

“High schools will start at 9:30 a.m. For high school students, they can plan on bus running times of near one hour later than their normal time from last year.

“Due to the very large number of students who will not be riding buses to start the year, the times listed for the bus routes are merely estimates—due to the current circumstances and so many unknowns in regard to the total number of students who will be riding buses, it is very difficult for Mason County Schools to be able to give any type of definitive time for bus stops. We ask that you please contact your child’s bus driver prior to the start of school for more exact information. The bus driver should be able to better assess their route times during this current situation and provide you with the answers to your questions. We ask for, and very much appreciate, your continued patience as we all move forward together for this new school year.”

Those estimated bus times, routes and contact information for bus drivers can be accessed below for Point Pleasant area routes. Also, routes were printed in this week’s newspapers with Point Pleasant area routes appearing on Tuesday and Hannan/Ashton and Wahama/New Haven routes on Wednesday. A master list of all routes appears at www.mydailyregister.com

Any additional questions should be directed to the transportation department at 304-675-2740 or your child’s bus driver.

Point Pleasant Area Routes

Bus # 104, Laura Bonecutter, Phone 675-4394, Sp. Needs route

Bus # 201, Ron Thomas, Phone # (304) 593-5012, Gordon Creek Rd.- 6:47, Little 16 mile Creek Rd.- 6:57, Crab Creek Rd. – 7:05 Beale Elementary – 7:35, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 8:00

Bus # 2083, Jami Shobe, Phone # (304) 674-3122, Elias Rd. – 7:02, Board Church Rd.- 7:06, Oak Grove Rd.- 7:10, Sandhill Rd. – 7:13, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, PPIS- 7:37, PPPS – 7:45

Bus # 2085, Tim Davis, Phone # , Ivy Durst Rd.- 6:25, Waterloo Rd. – 6:36, Pine Grove Rd. – 6:54, Quinton Lane – 7:00, Dunham Rd. – 7:04, Leon Elem. – 7:19, Route # 2 – 7:28. PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:53

(Students from Bus # 193 and # 194 will transfer to Bus # 2085 and will be expressed to PP Jr./ Sr. HS)

Bus #182, Kenneth Blessing, Phone # (304) 563-4464, Clendenin Pike – 7:10, Sand Fork Rd. – 7:14, Clendenin Pike again – 7:24, Route # 2 – 7:30, Plymale Lane – 7:35, Beale Elementary – 7:40, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 8:00

Bus # 143, Andy Tucker, Phone # (304) 675-7942 , 857-8654, Kingtown Rd. , – 7:15, Krodel Park Lane – 7:18, Neil Rd. – 7:21, Point Pleasant Post Office on Main St. – 7:24, 1st St. – 7:28, Point Clinic – 7:33, Ninth & Viand St. – 7:34, Chef House – 7:34, PPPS – 7:40, PPIS – 7:45, Early Education – 7:55, PP Jr./Sr HS – 8:05

Bus # 101, John Absten, Phone # (304) 812-5102, Route # 35 – 6:45, Three Mile Rd. – 6:48, Cornstalk Rd. – 6:05, Route # 817 – 7:09, Town of Henderson – 7:21, Transfer with Bus 163 in Henderson – 7:22, Walker Lane – 7:26, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:38, PPIS – 7:47

Bus # 203, Todd Burris (304) 857- 2919– Black Oak – 6:36, Route # 35 – 6:42, Pond Branch Road – 6:47, Route # 35 again – 7:05, Transfer with Vickie Flora, Bus # 131 at Ralph Burns Parking Lot in Henderson – 7:20, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32

Bus # 103, Paul Nichols, Phone # (304) 675- 6085, Redman Ridge – 6:40, Hill Top Rd. – 6:43, Three Mile Rd. – 6:47, Salt Creek 6:55, Horse Lick Rd. – 7:14, Crab Creek Rd. – 7:21, Beale School – 7:30, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 2081, Alan Durst, (Special Needs Bus) Phone # (304) 675-6089, Route is yet to be determined by the Special Education Dept. and the Transportation Dept.

Bus # 102, Les Hanson, Phone # (304) 675-7368, Jordan Landing – 7:14, Camp Conley Rd. – 7:21, Driftwood Lane – 7:28, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, Robinson & 62 – 7:35, Parrish Ave, 7:40, PPIS – 7:45, PPPS – 7:50, Magic Years – 7:58

Bus # 2041, Don Matheny, Phone # (304) 675-3298, Hidden Valley Rd. – 6:55, Robinson Creek Rd. – 7:00, Potters Creek Rd. – 7:10, Rt. 62 – 7:27, Tree Farm on Rt. # 62 – 7:21, Sawmill on Route # 62 north – 7:27. Fair Ground Rd. – 7:36, Jordan Landing – 7:42, K & K Mobile Home Park – 7:45, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:47, Early Education Station – 7:52, PPIS – 7:55, PPPS – 8:00

Bus # 123, Rodney Gleason # (304) 593-2806, Bethel Rd. -7:20, Letart Rd. – 7:24, Meadowbrook – 7:35, Sandhill Rd. – 7:45, PPIS – 7:47, Early Education Station – 7:51, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:54, PPPS – 8:01

Bus # 125, Randy Shobe, Phone # (304) 675-4642, Long Hollow Rd. – 7:00, Rt. 2, – 7:20, Roosevelt Elem. – 7:28, Jericho Rd. 7:33, Mason Blvd. – 7:46 PPPS – 7:47, PPIS – 7:53, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 8:03

Bus # 134, David Downing, Phone # (304) 675-0431, Jackson Ave. towards 22nd Street – 7:04, Madison Ave. & 22nd St. – 7:05, Madison Ave. & 26th St. – 7:07, Jefferson Ave. – 7:10, Lincoln Ave. – 7:12, English Rd. – 7:20, Education Station – 7:23, South Burdette – 7:26, North Burdette – 7:27, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:30, PPIS – 7:35, Jefferson Ave.– 7:39, PPPS – 7:43

Bus # 145, Sherry McDaniel, Phone # (304) 882-2381, (Special Needs Bus) Route has yet to be determined by the Special Education and Transportation Dept.

Bus # 142, Jeremy Huffman, Phone # (304) 593-8799, (Special Needs Bus)

Pine Grove-6:50 AM- Plummer Drive – 7:00 AM – Chestnut Ridge- 7:08 AM – Ten Mile Rd. – 7:15 AM – Roosevelt Elem. 7:30 AM- PPPS 7:40 AM- PPIS 7:45 AM & PPHS – 7:50 AM.

Bus # 131, Vickie Flora, Phone # (304) 675-5458, Guise Creek – 6:40, Jeffers Ridge – 6:45, Little Sixteen Mile Rd. – 6:55, Transfer at Burns Trucking – 7:20 (Transfer with Bus # 2073) Route # 2 – 7:26, Beale School – 7:40

Bus # 133, Brenna Shobe, Phone # (304) 675-4642, Bottom of Letart Rd. – 6:58, Sandhill Rd. & Radical Lane – 7:03, Sandhill Rd. & Butcher Lane – 7:20, Sandhill Rd. & Stony Brook – 7:23, Sandhill Rd. & Oshel Rd. – 7:27, Finch Drive (Old Foxes Pizza) – 7:35, PPIS – 7:40, Early Education Station – 7:45, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50, PPPS – 7:58

Bus # 162, Nina Shobe, Phone (304) 675-1368, Chestnut Ridge Pick-ups 6:55, Route # 2 and Jennings Rd., 7:05, Tombleson Rd. – 7:11, Route # 2 again at 7:16, Roosevelt School – 7:25 (High School Students will transfer to Bus # 2092 and Bus # 2092 will proceed on to PP Jr./Sr. HS

Bus # 115, Charlie Perry, Phone # (304) 593-4227, (1st Run for PP Jr./Sr. HS *Note: Jr. High Students only, Early Education Station Students, and PPIS Students) Windsor Court– 7:07, 2015 Jefferson Ave. – 7:08, 1305 Viand St. – 7:11, Homeless Shelter – 7:14, Kanawha Street – 7:17, North Main Street – 7:20, Magic Years – 7:21, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:25, Early Education Station M-Thurs. only – 7:29, PPIS – 7:30 (2nd Run for PPPS Students Only) 2113 Jefferson – 7:35, Homeless Shelter – 7:40, Kanawha St. – 7:43, North Main St. – 7:45, Magic Years – 7:47, PPPS – 7:50

Bus # 153, Scott Cochran, Phone # (304) 895-3553, Thomas Ridge – 6:48, Eagle Ridge – 6:56, Bud Chattin Rd. 7:04, Sandtown – 7:08, Route # 2 – 7:17, Roosevelt Elem. – 7:30, Rt. # 2 – 7:31, Old Tobacco King Pick-up for High School Students only! – 7:43, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 154, Chris Rimmey, Phone # (304) 675-1165, Oshel Rd. on the Meadowhill Drive side – 6:45, Ridge Rd. – 6:49, Caruthers Trailer Park & Route # 2 and 62 at the Y – 7:00, 2nd stop at Caruthers Trailer Park & Route # 2 and 62 at the Y – 7:20, Route # 2 -7:21, Roosevelt Elementary School – 7:30 (*Note: No Point Pleasant Primary Students or Point Pleasant Intermediate School Students on this Route)

Bus # 151, Tiger Rice, Phone # (304) 895-3995, Hupp Run Rd. – 6:50, Kensey Durst Rd. – 6:56, Route # 87 – 7:03, Route # 2 – 7:25, Roosevelt Elem. – 7:30, Early Education Station – 7:45, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50, PPIS – 7:55, PPPS – 8:00

Bus # 163, Patrick Hill, Phone # (304) 675-5910, Lower Five Mile Rd. 6:35, Paw Paw & 5 Mile – 6:37, 5 Mile & Redmond Ridge – 6:44, – Canterbury

Rd. & 5 Mile – 6:46, Jim Hill Rd – 6:54, – Taylor Ridge & Jim Hill Rd. – 6:54, – Henderson Transfer with Bus # 101 – 7:13 AM, – Walker Lane & 817, – 7:15, – Corner of Henderson Street & Chestnut Street, (area by Poor Boys Tire) , – 7:16. Salt Creek & Rt. 2, – 7:20, – Huntington Road/Rt. 2 ,- 7:22 . Beale Elementary 7:33 AM

Bus # 172, Stephen Holley, Phone # (304)304-377-0184, Fork of Arbuckle Creek and Oldaker Rd.– 6:31, Arbuckle Rd. – 6:55, Rt. # 62 – 6:59, Rt. # 62 & Palm Lane, Rt. # 2 & Waterloo Rd. – 7:15, Leon Elem. School – 7:18,

(Bus # 172 will transfer HS Students to Bus # 2044 at Leon Elem. School and Express them to PP Jr./Sr. HS)

Bus # 173, Michael Stover, Phone #(304) 675-5795, Debbie Rd. – 7:05, Greer Rd. – 7:15, Roosevelt Elem. School – 7:30, South Park Drive – 7:42, North Park Drive – 7:46, PPPS – 7:49, PPIS – 7:52, PP Jr./ Sr. HS – 7:58, Early Education Station – 8:04

Bus # 183, Ray Robinson, Phone # (304) 593-0370, Ten Mile Creek Rd. – 6:25, Pine Grove – 6:43, Leon Baden Rd. – 6:50, Leon Elem. School – 7:18 (Bus # 2034 will transfer HS Students to 2085 to be Expressed to PP Jr./Sr. HS)

Bus # 184, , Brandon McNeal Phone # (740) 645-9675, Gunville – 6:40, Beech Fork Rd. – 6:50, Locust Ridge – 7:50, Tribble Rd. – 7:14, Rt. # 62 – 7:17, Leon Grade School – 7:25, (HS Students from Bus # 172 will transfer to Bus 2044 to be Expressed to PP Jr./Sr. HS) Route # 62 and the bottom of Dead Man’s Curve 7:40, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 192, Doris Settle, Phone # (304) 576-4143, Seven Mile Rd. – 6:38, Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:43, Megan Lane Trailer Park on Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:59, Ashton Elem. – 7:05, Rt. # 2 & Herford Lane – 7:12 Pinto Lane– 7:23, Beale Elem. School – 7:30, Route # 2 and Gill Lane – 7:37, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:55

Bus # 194, Tony Smith, Phone # (304) 458-1702, Waterloo Rd./Smith Rd. – 6:27, Capehart Rd. – 6:30, Cabin Ridge Rd. – 6:41, Tribble Rd. – 6:53, Callispell – 7:03, Rt. # 62 – 7:13, Main St. in Leon – 7:14, Leon Fire Station – 7:17, Leon Elem. School – 7:19 (Bus # 2064 will Transfer HS Students with Bus # 2085 to Express to PP Jr./Sr. HS)

Bus # 206, David Dewees, Phone # (304) 675-2099, Plain Valley Rd. – 7:14, Rayburn Rd. – 7:17, Owl Hollow Rd. – 7:26, Left Fork on Plain Valley Rd. – 7:28, Rt. # 62 toward Roosevelt – 7:35, Roosevelt Elem. School – 7:38, Rt. # 62 toward Point Pleasant – 7:42, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 141 – Anita Rabel, Phone # (304) 593-3670, (Special Needs Bus) Route has yet to be determined by the Special Education Dept. and the Transportation Dept.

Bus # 209 Joe Thomas ,304-812-7278 Route # 2091 runs in Point Pleasant and is dictated by School and Student Needs) 7:30 – PP Jr./Sr. HS to Pick-up Students for the School for Success.

Bus # 2092, K.D. Hess, Phone # 458-1860, Gunville Rd. – 6:43, Junction of Cain Ridge and Gunville Rd. – 6:47, Rt. # 87 East to the Jackson Co. Line – 7:02, Rt. 87 at the Mason/ Jackson Co. Line – 7: 60, Junction of Creston Rd. and Route # 87 – 7:09, Roosevelt Elementary School – 7:30, Early Education Station – 7:50, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:55.