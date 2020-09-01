‘Health concerns’ delay start for Point Primary School

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) will not begin in-person learning on Sept. 8 with the rest of the county.

PPPS will be having a “delayed start” due to “health concerns,” according to county Supt. Jack Cullen. PPPS will open again on Thursday, Sept. 17. Students with the last name beginning with L-Z will return to the building on Sept. 17. Students with last names beginning with A-K will begin on Monday, Sept. 21.

Cullen said that the school is making a plan for starting the virtual students. They are unsure if they will begin on time as of this point.

Cullen said that meals will be distributed on Sept. 9 at the primary school from 9:30-10 a.m.

Cullen said this particular health concern will not affect any other schools at this time.

Devices for students will be distributed on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Pre-School at PPPS will begin as scheduled, according to Mason County Schools.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/09/web1_8.6-Schools-2.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.