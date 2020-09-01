Mason County Schools bus routes for 2020-21

Mason County Schools has released information regarding its bus routes for the 2020-21 school year.

Listed are the school bus routes, bus drivers and their contact information, some of the roads they will be traveling, and the times for pick-up. Students need to be at their designated bus stop five minutes before the bus arrives.

Listed here are the Point Pleasant, Hannan High School/Ashton Elementary and Wahama High School and New Haven Elementary area routes.

This is the route list as submitted to the Point Pleasant Register by Mason County Schools. Any additional questions should be directed to the transportation department at 304-675-2740.

Point Pleasant Area Routes

Bus # 104, Laura Bonecutter, Phone 675-4394, Sp. Needs route

Bus # 201, Ron Thomas, Phone # (304) 593-5012, Gordon Creek Rd.- 6:47, Little 16 mile Creek Rd.- 6:57, Crab Creek Rd. – 7:05 Beale Elementary – 7:35, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 8:00

Bus # 2083, Jami Shobe, Phone # (304) 674-3122, Elias Rd. – 7:02, Board Church Rd.- 7:06, Oak Grove Rd.- 7:10, Sandhill Rd. – 7:13, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, PPIS- 7:37, PPPS – 7:45

Bus # 2085, Tim Davis, Phone # , Ivy Durst Rd.- 6:25, Waterloo Rd. – 6:36, Pine Grove Rd. – 6:54, Quinton Lane – 7:00, Dunham Rd. – 7:04, Leon Elem. – 7:19, Route # 2 – 7:28. PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:53

(Students from Bus # 193 and # 194 will transfer to Bus # 2085 and will be expressed to PP Jr./ Sr. HS)

Bus #182, Kenneth Blessing, Phone # (304) 563-4464, Clendenin Pike – 7:10, Sand Fork Rd. – 7:14, Clendenin Pike again – 7:24, Route # 2 – 7:30, Plymale Lane – 7:35, Beale Elementary – 7:40, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 8:00

Bus # 143, Andy Tucker, Phone # (304) 675-7942 , 857-8654, Kingtown Rd. , – 7:15, Krodel Park Lane – 7:18, Neil Rd. – 7:21, Point Pleasant Post Office on Main St. – 7:24, 1st St. – 7:28, Point Clinic – 7:33, Ninth & Viand St. – 7:34, Chef House – 7:34, PPPS – 7:40, PPIS – 7:45, Early Education – 7:55, PP Jr./Sr HS – 8:05

Bus # 101, John Absten, Phone # (304) 812-5102, Route # 35 – 6:45, Three Mile Rd. – 6:48, Cornstalk Rd. – 6:05, Route # 817 – 7:09, Town of Henderson – 7:21, Transfer with Bus 163 in Henderson – 7:22, Walker Lane – 7:26, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:38, PPIS – 7:47

Bus # 203, Todd Burris (304) 857- 2919– Black Oak – 6:36, Route # 35 – 6:42, Pond Branch Road – 6:47, Route # 35 again – 7:05, Transfer with Vickie Flora, Bus # 131 at Ralph Burns Parking Lot in Henderson – 7:20, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32

Bus # 103, Paul Nichols, Phone # (304) 675- 6085, Redman Ridge – 6:40, Hill Top Rd. – 6:43, Three Mile Rd. – 6:47, Salt Creek 6:55, Horse Lick Rd. – 7:14, Crab Creek Rd. – 7:21, Beale School – 7:30, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 2081, Alan Durst, (Special Needs Bus) Phone # (304) 675-6089, Route is yet to be determined by the Special Education Dept. and the Transportation Dept.

Bus # 102, Les Hanson, Phone # (304) 675-7368, Jordan Landing – 7:14, Camp Conley Rd. – 7:21, Driftwood Lane – 7:28, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, Robinson & 62 – 7:35, Parrish Ave, 7:40, PPIS – 7:45, PPPS – 7:50, Magic Years – 7:58

Bus # 2041, Don Matheny, Phone # (304) 675-3298, Hidden Valley Rd. – 6:55, Robinson Creek Rd. – 7:00, Potters Creek Rd. – 7:10, Rt. 62 – 7:27, Tree Farm on Rt. # 62 – 7:21, Sawmill on Route # 62 north – 7:27. Fair Ground Rd. – 7:36, Jordan Landing – 7:42, K & K Mobile Home Park – 7:45, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:47, Early Education Station – 7:52, PPIS – 7:55, PPPS – 8:00

Bus # 123, Rodney Gleason # (304) 593-2806, Bethel Rd. -7:20, Letart Rd. – 7:24, Meadowbrook – 7:35, Sandhill Rd. – 7:45, PPIS – 7:47, Early Education Station – 7:51, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:54, PPPS – 8:01

Bus # 125, Randy Shobe, Phone # (304) 675-4642, Long Hollow Rd. – 7:00, Rt. 2, – 7:20, Roosevelt Elem. – 7:28, Jericho Rd. 7:33, Mason Blvd. – 7:46 PPPS – 7:47, PPIS – 7:53, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 8:03

Bus # 134, David Downing, Phone # (304) 675-0431, Jackson Ave. towards 22nd Street – 7:04, Madison Ave. & 22nd St. – 7:05, Madison Ave. & 26th St. – 7:07, Jefferson Ave. – 7:10, Lincoln Ave. – 7:12, English Rd. – 7:20, Education Station – 7:23, South Burdette – 7:26, North Burdette – 7:27, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:30, PPIS – 7:35, Jefferson Ave.– 7:39, PPPS – 7:43

Bus # 145, Sherry McDaniel, Phone # (304) 882-2381, (Special Needs Bus) Route has yet to be determined by the Special Education and Transportation Dept.

Bus # 142, Jeremy Huffman, Phone # (304) 593-8799, (Special Needs Bus)

Pine Grove-6:50 AM- Plummer Drive – 7:00 AM – Chestnut Ridge- 7:08 AM – Ten Mile Rd. – 7:15 AM – Roosevelt Elem. 7:30 AM- PPPS 7:40 AM- PPIS 7:45 AM & PPHS – 7:50 AM.

Bus # 131, Vickie Flora, Phone # (304) 675-5458, Guise Creek – 6:40, Jeffers Ridge – 6:45, Little Sixteen Mile Rd. – 6:55, Transfer at Burns Trucking – 7:20 (Transfer with Bus # 2073) Route # 2 – 7:26, Beale School – 7:40

Bus # 133, Brenna Shobe, Phone # (304) 675-4642, Bottom of Letart Rd. – 6:58, Sandhill Rd. & Radical Lane – 7:03, Sandhill Rd. & Butcher Lane – 7:20, Sandhill Rd. & Stony Brook – 7:23, Sandhill Rd. & Oshel Rd. – 7:27, Finch Drive (Old Foxes Pizza) – 7:35, PPIS – 7:40, Early Education Station – 7:45, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50, PPPS – 7:58

Bus # 162, Nina Shobe, Phone (304) 675-1368, Chestnut Ridge Pick-ups 6:55, Route # 2 and Jennings Rd., 7:05, Tombleson Rd. – 7:11, Route # 2 again at 7:16, Roosevelt School – 7:25 (High School Students will transfer to Bus # 2092 and Bus # 2092 will proceed on to PP Jr./Sr. HS

Bus # 115, Charlie Perry, Phone # (304) 593-4227, (1st Run for PP Jr./Sr. HS *Note: Jr. High Students only, Early Education Station Students, and PPIS Students) Windsor Court– 7:07, 2015 Jefferson Ave. – 7:08, 1305 Viand St. – 7:11, Homeless Shelter – 7:14, Kanawha Street – 7:17, North Main Street – 7:20, Magic Years – 7:21, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:25, Early Education Station M-Thurs. only – 7:29, PPIS – 7:30 (2nd Run for PPPS Students Only) 2113 Jefferson – 7:35, Homeless Shelter – 7:40, Kanawha St. – 7:43, North Main St. – 7:45, Magic Years – 7:47, PPPS – 7:50

Bus # 153, Scott Cochran, Phone # (304) 895-3553, Thomas Ridge – 6:48, Eagle Ridge – 6:56, Bud Chattin Rd. 7:04, Sandtown – 7:08, Route # 2 – 7:17, Roosevelt Elem. – 7:30, Rt. # 2 – 7:31, Old Tobacco King Pick-up for High School Students only! – 7:43, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 154, Chris Rimmey, Phone # (304) 675-1165, Oshel Rd. on the Meadowhill Drive side – 6:45, Ridge Rd. – 6:49, Caruthers Trailer Park & Route # 2 and 62 at the Y – 7:00, 2nd stop at Caruthers Trailer Park & Route # 2 and 62 at the Y – 7:20, Route # 2 -7:21, Roosevelt Elementary School – 7:30 (*Note: No Point Pleasant Primary Students or Point Pleasant Intermediate School Students on this Route)

Bus # 151, Tiger Rice, Phone # (304) 895-3995, Hupp Run Rd. – 6:50, Kensey Durst Rd. – 6:56, Route # 87 – 7:03, Route # 2 – 7:25, Roosevelt Elem. – 7:30, Early Education Station – 7:45, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50, PPIS – 7:55, PPPS – 8:00

Bus # 163, Patrick Hill, Phone # (304) 675-5910, Lower Five Mile Rd. 6:35, Paw Paw & 5 Mile – 6:37, 5 Mile & Redmond Ridge – 6:44, – Canterbury

Rd. & 5 Mile – 6:46, Jim Hill Rd – 6:54, – Taylor Ridge & Jim Hill Rd. – 6:54, – Henderson Transfer with Bus # 101 – 7:13 AM, – Walker Lane & 817, – 7:15, – Corner of Henderson Street & Chestnut Street, (area by Poor Boys Tire) , – 7:16. Salt Creek & Rt. 2, – 7:20, – Huntington Road/Rt. 2 ,- 7:22 . Beale Elementary 7:33 AM

Bus # 172, Stephen Holley, Phone # (304)304-377-0184, Fork of Arbuckle Creek and Oldaker Rd.– 6:31, Arbuckle Rd. – 6:55, Rt. # 62 – 6:59, Rt. # 62 & Palm Lane, Rt. # 2 & Waterloo Rd. – 7:15, Leon Elem. School – 7:18,

(Bus # 172 will transfer HS Students to Bus # 2044 at Leon Elem. School and Express them to PP Jr./Sr. HS)

Bus # 173, Michael Stover, Phone #(304) 675-5795, Debbie Rd. – 7:05, Greer Rd. – 7:15, Roosevelt Elem. School – 7:30, South Park Drive – 7:42, North Park Drive – 7:46, PPPS – 7:49, PPIS – 7:52, PP Jr./ Sr. HS – 7:58, Early Education Station – 8:04

Bus # 183, Ray Robinson, Phone # (304) 593-0370, Ten Mile Creek Rd. – 6:25, Pine Grove – 6:43, Leon Baden Rd. – 6:50, Leon Elem. School – 7:18 (Bus # 2034 will transfer HS Students to 2085 to be Expressed to PP Jr./Sr. HS)

Bus # 184, , Brandon McNeal Phone # (740) 645-9675, Gunville – 6:40, Beech Fork Rd. – 6:50, Locust Ridge – 7:50, Tribble Rd. – 7:14, Rt. # 62 – 7:17, Leon Grade School – 7:25, (HS Students from Bus # 172 will transfer to Bus 2044 to be Expressed to PP Jr./Sr. HS) Route # 62 and the bottom of Dead Man’s Curve 7:40, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 192, Doris Settle, Phone # (304) 576-4143, Seven Mile Rd. – 6:38, Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:43, Megan Lane Trailer Park on Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:59, Ashton Elem. – 7:05, Rt. # 2 & Herford Lane – 7:12 Pinto Lane– 7:23, Beale Elem. School – 7:30, Route # 2 and Gill Lane – 7:37, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:55

Bus # 194, Tony Smith, Phone # (304) 458-1702, Waterloo Rd./Smith Rd. – 6:27, Capehart Rd. – 6:30, Cabin Ridge Rd. – 6:41, Tribble Rd. – 6:53, Callispell – 7:03, Rt. # 62 – 7:13, Main St. in Leon – 7:14, Leon Fire Station – 7:17, Leon Elem. School – 7:19 (Bus # 2064 will Transfer HS Students with Bus # 2085 to Express to PP Jr./Sr. HS)

Bus # 206, David Dewees, Phone # (304) 675-2099, Plain Valley Rd. – 7:14, Rayburn Rd. – 7:17, Owl Hollow Rd. – 7:26, Left Fork on Plain Valley Rd. – 7:28, Rt. # 62 toward Roosevelt – 7:35, Roosevelt Elem. School – 7:38, Rt. # 62 toward Point Pleasant – 7:42, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:50

Bus # 141 – Anita Rabel, Phone # (304) 593-3670, (Special Needs Bus) Route has yet to be determined by the Special Education Dept. and the Transportation Dept.

Bus # 209 Joe Thomas ,304-812-7278 Route # 2091 runs in Point Pleasant and is dictated by School and Student Needs) 7:30 – PP Jr./Sr. HS to Pick-up Students for the School for Success.

Bus # 2092, K.D. Hess, Phone # 458-1860, Gunville Rd. – 6:43, Junction of Cain Ridge and Gunville Rd. – 6:47, Rt. # 87 East to the Jackson Co. Line – 7:02, Rt. 87 at the Mason/ Jackson Co. Line – 7: 60, Junction of Creston Rd. and Route # 87 – 7:09, Roosevelt Elementary School – 7:30, Early Education Station – 7:50, PP Jr./Sr. HS – 7:55.

Hannan/ Ashton Elementary Area Routes

Bus # 2086, Misti Rollins, Phone # (304) 674-9004, Guyan Creek Rd. – 6:50, Hannan Trace Rd. – 6:53, Chandler Ridge Rd. – 7:00, Hannan Trace Rd. once again at 7:20, Ashton Elem. School – 7:30, Hannan HS – 7:40

Bus # 2074, John Casey, Phone # (304) 576-2002, 1893 Ashton-Upland Rd., across from Spanish Oaks – 7:02, Staten Chapel Rd. – 7:07, Buffington Acres – 7:10, Cabell/Mason County Line – 7:14, Smith Market – 7:21, Intersection of Ashton-Upland Rd. & Mt. Olive Rd. – 7:23, Hannan Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, Ashton Elem. School – 7:44

Bus # 2072, Wayne Hall, Phone # (304) 576-4201, Barton Chapel Rd. – 7:00, Watterson Store – 7:10, Oak Lane & Jerry’s Run Rd. – 7:15, Mason 80 – 7:26, Ashton Elem. School – 7:32 *Note: Bus # 2072 will be taking the Mason 80 Students home on the PM Run.

Bus # 144, James Denny – Phone # (304) 895-3767, Dry Run Rd. & Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:33, McComas Lane & Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:35, Dunlavy Rd. – 6:48, Mt. Union Rd. – 7:10, Barton Chapel Rd. – 7:23, Ashton Elem. School – 7:40, Hannan HS – 7:54

Bus # 161, David Gardner, Phone # (304) 812-5238, First Stop at 11874 Whitten Ridge –6:50, Intersection of Meadows Hollow Rd. and Whitten Ridge – 6:52, Intersection of Whitten Ridge & Timberwood Lane – 7:04, Intersection of Jolly Rd. & T Cupp Rd. – 7:20, Ashton – Upland Rd. – 7:27, Ashton Elem. – 7:42

Bus # 112, Bobby Powell, Phone # (304) 812 – 2710, Rock Fork Rd. 6:44, Knife Branch Rd. – 6:57, Zid Camp Rd. – 7:06, Rebel Ridge, 7:13, Palestine Rd. – 7:19, Hannan HS – 7:32, Ashton Elem. 7:45

Bus # 124, Kathy Bruner, (304) 674-6754, Keister Rd. 6:40, Maddy Rd. 6:45, Keister Rd. again at 6:51, Holmes Rd. – 6:53, Ball Chapel Rd. – 6:54, Holmes Rd. again at 6:55, Eighteen Mile Rd. – 7:06, Zid Camp Rd. – 7:16, Palestine Rd. (Turn-a-round Spot) – 7:21, End of Zid Camp Rd. – 7:22, Ashton-Upland Rd. towards Hannan Jr./Sr. HS – 7:22. Hannan Jr./Sr. HS – 7:30, Ashton-Upland Rd. – 7:38, Ashton Elem. School – 7:45

Bus # 121, Dwayne Kelly, Phone Number (304) 675-6869, Millstone Rd. – 6:28, Wood School Rd. – 6:34, Duncan Creek Bridge Road turn-a-round – 6:44, Mt. Carmel Rd. 6:45, Pleasant Ridge Rd. – 6:56, Huntington Rd. – 7:10, Beale School 7:15, (*Note: Not accepting transfers from 145 for Hannan Jr./ Sr. HS.) Gallipolis Ferry toward Ashton Elem. – 7:20, Poor Man’s Pawn – 7:27 AM, Ashton Elem. School – 7:34

Bus # 132, Wes Bowen, Phone # (304) 812- 2687, 3760 Mud Run – 6:55, Flatfoot Rd. 6:59, Millstone Rd. – 7:11, Rt. # 2 & Brown Lane – 7:15 Rt. 2 & Friends & Family Trailer Park – 7:16, Rt. # 2 & Hereford Lane – 7:20, Ashton Elem. School – 7:30, Pick-ups on Ashton-Upland Rd, – 7:35, Hannan HS – 7:50

Bus # 2082, Jeff Saunders, Phone # (304) 762-2356, Whitten Ridge – 7:05, Jolly Rd. & T-Cupp Rd. – 7:21, Ashton Upland Rd. – 7:25, Hannan Jr./Sr. HS 7:30, Ashton Elementary School – 7:50

Bus # 2075, Jenny Newell, Phone # (304) 812-0092, Seven Mile Ridge Rd. – 7:01, 7 Mile Rd. & Golden Lane – 7:10, Jerry’s Run Rd. – 7:17, Jerry’s Run Rd. & Rodeo Hill – 7:22, Jerry’s Run Rd. & Megan Lane – 7:31,Ashton Elem. 7:35 – Pick-up Transfers Students and bus students to Hannan HS. 7:50

Bus # 191, Jason Wymer, Phone # (304) 675-6831, Tabner-Moore Rd. -6:27 Milstone Rd. – 6:35, Duncan Creek – 6:40, Woods School Rd. – 6:50, Milstone Rd. again – 7:00, Ashton Elem. School – 7:35 *Note: Hannan Jr./Sr. HS Students will transfer over to Bus # 132 to go to Hannan

Bus # 2062, Maia Endicott (304) 674-5021 , 7:03- McKown Branch Rd. – 7:08 Whitten Ridge Rd. – 7:12 – Meadows Hollow – 10327 Whitten Ridge 7:13 – 5376 Whitten Ridge – 7:22. Timberwood – 7:23 – 1100 Whitten Ridge – 7:27, Chapman Drive – 7:28, – Hannan High – 7:36, & Ashton Elem. 7:50.

Wahama High School/ New Haven Elementary School Routes

Bus # 2084, Kenny Reynolds, Phone # (304) 882-2400, Lieving Rd. – 6:58, Indian Lake Rd. – 7:06, Woodland Rd. – 7:08, Living Rd. 7:18, Lakin Farm Rd. – 7:13, Lieving Rd. again 7:18, Rt. # 62 at the Sawmill – 7:24 (Turn-A-Round Spot), Josephine’s Store on Rt. # 62 – 7:29 , Clifton Bus Shelter – 7:31,Wahama HS – 7:33, Bus Shelter between Martin & Maple Street – 7:36, Bob’s Green House – 7:39, New Haven Elementary School – 7:48

Bus # 2093, Bruce Hendrickson, Phone # (304) 773-5010, Rt. # 62 & Clifton Bus Shelter – 7:15, Clifton Church – 7:16 Route # 62 & Smoke Shack – 7:17, Front & Center St. – 7:22, Front & Horton St. – 7:23, Rt. 2 &

VFW – 7:25, Rt. 62 & Mason Golf Course – 7:27, Rt. & 2 & Harvey Rd. – 7:30, New Haven Elem. School – 7:35, Hartford Area – 7:42, New Haven Elem. School – 7:52

Bus # 152, Mike Robinson, Phone # (304) 593-1269, Hanging Rock Rd. – 6:57, Foglesong Rd. – 7:13, Anderson St. – 7:20, Route # 62 South past Wahama HS – 7:24, Turn-A-Round at the United Methodist Church in West Columbia – 7:26, Cedar Hollow Rd. – 7:28, Wahama Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, Rt. 62 & Brown St. – 7:38, Rt. 62 & Adam St. – 7:42, New Haven Elementary HS – 7:50

Bus # 2095, Danny Roush, Phone # (304) 674-6253, White Church Rd. –7:07, Sassafras Rd. 7:09, Lieving Rd. 7:20, Gibbstown Rd. – 7:22, Sliding Hill Rd. – 7:27, Fairview Rd. – 7:28, New Haven Elementary School – 7:40, End of Hartford Bridge – 7:52, Moore St. & Rt. 62 – 7:54, Wahama High School – 8:00

Bus # 193, Karen Pauley, Phone # (304) 882-3757, Tatum Dr. – 7:08, Midway Drive – 7:11, Roush & Allendale Dr. – 7:15, Layne Street – 7:17,

Haven Heights – 7:23, New Haven Elem. School to drop off High School Transfers – 7:36, (Second Run for New Haven Elementary Students) Tatum Drive – 7:40, Midway Drive – 7:44 – Hazelwood Dr. – 7:47, Mayo Drive -7:50, Layne Street – 7:53, New Haven Elementary School – 7:57

Bus # 113, Tommy Knapp, Phone # (304)593-5354, Country Corner Café – 6:45, Radical Lane – 6:48, State Route 62 North – 6:57, Chestnut Ridge – 7:03, (Turn-A- Round – 7:07) Tombleson Rd. 7:11, St. Route # 62 again at 7:16, Joe Roush Rd. – 7:20, Butler St. in new Haven – 7:35, New Haven Grade School – 7:36, Route # 62 again at 7:39, Wahama High School – 7:48

Bus # 2094, Tim Thompson, Phone # (304) 593-4113, Gun Club Rd. – 7:02, Quincy Rd. 7:06, Union Camp Ground Rd. 7:15, Supper Club Rd. – 7:23, Sliding Hill – 7:34, New Haven Elem. School – 7:41, Harvey Rd. on Rt. # 62 – 7:49, Mason VFW – 7:51, Mason Furniture Store – 7:53, Wahama HS – 7:56

Bus # 171, Benny Hoffman, Phone # (304) 593-2414, Lieving Road – 6:58, Grimm Rd. – 7:09, Longdale Rd. – 7:12, Route # 62 South – 7:26, Walnut St. – 7:32, New Haven Elem. School – 7:40, (Pick-up Transfers at New Haven Elem. School from Bus # 141 at 7:40) Route # 62 again at 7:44, Wahama HS – 7:53

Bus # 181, Roger Bumgarner, Phone # (304) 882-2647, Broad Run Rd. – 7:02, County Rd. # 9 – 7:10, Back on Broad Run at 7:16,Seigrist Ridge Rd. – 7:18, Broad Run Road again – 7:23, Union Rd. – 7:31, New Haven Elem. School – 7:40, Old Dollar General Store – 7:43, Wahama High School – 7:53

Bus # 122, Lori Nutter, Phone # (304) 593-1668, Wahama Vocational Route will be determined by Wahama Jr./Sr. HS and the Mason County Career Center.