More school busing routes released

Mason County Schools has released information regarding its bus routes for the 2020-21 school year.

Listed are the school bus routes, bus drivers and their contact information, some of the roads they will be traveling, and the times for pick-up. Students need to be at their designated bus stop five minutes before the bus arrives.

Listed here are the Hannan High School/Ashton Elementary area routes and Wahama High School and New Haven Elementary routes. The Point Pleasant area routes appeared in yesterday’s edition. The entire transportation route list currently appears online at www.mydailyregister.com for view.

This is the route list as submitted to the Point Pleasant Register by Mason County Schools. Any additional questions should be directed to the transportation department at 304-675-2740.

Hannan/ Ashton Elementary Area Routes

Bus # 2086, Misti Rollins, Phone # (304) 674-9004, Guyan Creek Rd. – 6:50, Hannan Trace Rd. – 6:53, Chandler Ridge Rd. – 7:00, Hannan Trace Rd. once again at 7:20, Ashton Elem. School – 7:30, Hannan HS – 7:40

Bus # 2074, John Casey, Phone # (304) 576-2002, 1893 Ashton-Upland Rd., across from Spanish Oaks – 7:02, Staten Chapel Rd. – 7:07, Buffington Acres – 7:10, Cabell/Mason County Line – 7:14, Smith Market – 7:21, Intersection of Ashton-Upland Rd. & Mt. Olive Rd. – 7:23, Hannan Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, Ashton Elem. School – 7:44

Bus # 2072, Wayne Hall, Phone # (304) 576-4201, Barton Chapel Rd. – 7:00, Watterson Store – 7:10, Oak Lane & Jerry’s Run Rd. – 7:15, Mason 80 – 7:26, Ashton Elem. School – 7:32 *Note: Bus # 2072 will be taking the Mason 80 Students home on the PM Run.

Bus # 144, James Denny – Phone # (304) 895-3767, Dry Run Rd. & Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:33, McComas Lane & Jerry’s Run Rd. – 6:35, Dunlavy Rd. – 6:48, Mt. Union Rd. – 7:10, Barton Chapel Rd. – 7:23, Ashton Elem. School – 7:40, Hannan HS – 7:54

Bus # 161, David Gardner, Phone # (304) 812-5238, First Stop at 11874 Whitten Ridge –6:50, Intersection of Meadows Hollow Rd. and Whitten Ridge – 6:52, Intersection of Whitten Ridge & Timberwood Lane – 7:04, Intersection of Jolly Rd. & T Cupp Rd. – 7:20, Ashton – Upland Rd. – 7:27, Ashton Elem. – 7:42

Bus # 112, Bobby Powell, Phone # (304) 812 – 2710, Rock Fork Rd. 6:44, Knife Branch Rd. – 6:57, Zid Camp Rd. – 7:06, Rebel Ridge, 7:13, Palestine Rd. – 7:19, Hannan HS – 7:32, Ashton Elem. 7:45

Bus # 124, Kathy Bruner, (304) 674-6754, Keister Rd. 6:40, Maddy Rd. 6:45, Keister Rd. again at 6:51, Holmes Rd. – 6:53, Ball Chapel Rd. – 6:54, Holmes Rd. again at 6:55, Eighteen Mile Rd. – 7:06, Zid Camp Rd. – 7:16, Palestine Rd. (Turn-a-round Spot) – 7:21, End of Zid Camp Rd. – 7:22, Ashton-Upland Rd. towards Hannan Jr./Sr. HS – 7:22. Hannan Jr./Sr. HS – 7:30, Ashton-Upland Rd. – 7:38, Ashton Elem. School – 7:45

Bus # 121, Dwayne Kelly, Phone Number (304) 675-6869, Millstone Rd. – 6:28, Wood School Rd. – 6:34, Duncan Creek Bridge Road turn-a-round – 6:44, Mt. Carmel Rd. 6:45, Pleasant Ridge Rd. – 6:56, Huntington Rd. – 7:10, Beale School 7:15, (*Note: Not accepting transfers from 145 for Hannan Jr./ Sr. HS.) Gallipolis Ferry toward Ashton Elem. – 7:20, Poor Man’s Pawn – 7:27 AM, Ashton Elem. School – 7:34

Bus # 132, Wes Bowen, Phone # (304) 812- 2687, 3760 Mud Run – 6:55, Flatfoot Rd. 6:59, Millstone Rd. – 7:11, Rt. # 2 & Brown Lane – 7:15 Rt. 2 & Friends & Family Trailer Park – 7:16, Rt. # 2 & Hereford Lane – 7:20, Ashton Elem. School – 7:30, Pick-ups on Ashton-Upland Rd, – 7:35, Hannan HS – 7:50

Bus # 2082, Jeff Saunders, Phone # (304) 762-2356, Whitten Ridge – 7:05, Jolly Rd. & T-Cupp Rd. – 7:21, Ashton Upland Rd. – 7:25, Hannan Jr./Sr. HS 7:30, Ashton Elementary School – 7:50

Bus # 2075, Jenny Newell, Phone # (304) 812-0092, Seven Mile Ridge Rd. – 7:01, 7 Mile Rd. & Golden Lane – 7:10, Jerry’s Run Rd. – 7:17, Jerry’s Run Rd. & Rodeo Hill – 7:22, Jerry’s Run Rd. & Megan Lane – 7:31,Ashton Elem. 7:35 – Pick-up Transfers Students and bus students to Hannan HS. 7:50

Bus # 191, Jason Wymer, Phone # (304) 675-6831, Tabner-Moore Rd. -6:27 Milstone Rd. – 6:35, Duncan Creek – 6:40, Woods School Rd. – 6:50, Milstone Rd. again – 7:00, Ashton Elem. School – 7:35 *Note: Hannan Jr./Sr. HS Students will transfer over to Bus # 132 to go to Hannan

Bus # 2062, Maia Endicott (304) 674-5021 , 7:03- McKown Branch Rd. – 7:08 Whitten Ridge Rd. – 7:12 – Meadows Hollow – 10327 Whitten Ridge 7:13 – 5376 Whitten Ridge – 7:22. Timberwood – 7:23 – 1100 Whitten Ridge – 7:27, Chapman Drive – 7:28, – Hannan High – 7:36, & Ashton Elem. 7:50.

Wahama High School/ New Haven Elementary School Routes

Bus # 2084, Kenny Reynolds, Phone # (304) 882-2400, Lieving Rd. – 6:58, Indian Lake Rd. – 7:06, Woodland Rd. – 7:08, Living Rd. 7:18, Lakin Farm Rd. – 7:13, Lieving Rd. again 7:18, Rt. # 62 at the Sawmill – 7:24 (Turn-A-Round Spot), Josephine’s Store on Rt. # 62 – 7:29 , Clifton Bus Shelter – 7:31,Wahama HS – 7:33, Bus Shelter between Martin & Maple Street – 7:36, Bob’s Green House – 7:39, New Haven Elementary School – 7:48

Bus # 2093, Bruce Hendrickson, Phone # (304) 773-5010, Rt. # 62 & Clifton Bus Shelter – 7:15, Clifton Church – 7:16 Route # 62 & Smoke Shack – 7:17, Front & Center St. – 7:22, Front & Horton St. – 7:23, Rt. 2 &

VFW – 7:25, Rt. 62 & Mason Golf Course – 7:27, Rt. & 2 & Harvey Rd. – 7:30, New Haven Elem. School – 7:35, Hartford Area – 7:42, New Haven Elem. School – 7:52

Bus # 152, Mike Robinson, Phone # (304) 593-1269, Hanging Rock Rd. – 6:57, Foglesong Rd. – 7:13, Anderson St. – 7:20, Route # 62 South past Wahama HS – 7:24, Turn-A-Round at the United Methodist Church in West Columbia – 7:26, Cedar Hollow Rd. – 7:28, Wahama Jr./Sr. HS – 7:32, Rt. 62 & Brown St. – 7:38, Rt. 62 & Adam St. – 7:42, New Haven Elementary HS – 7:50

Bus # 2095, Danny Roush, Phone # (304) 674-6253, White Church Rd. –7:07, Sassafras Rd. 7:09, Lieving Rd. 7:20, Gibbstown Rd. – 7:22, Sliding Hill Rd. – 7:27, Fairview Rd. – 7:28, New Haven Elementary School – 7:40, End of Hartford Bridge – 7:52, Moore St. & Rt. 62 – 7:54, Wahama High School – 8:00

Bus # 193, Karen Pauley, Phone # (304) 882-3757, Tatum Dr. – 7:08, Midway Drive – 7:11, Roush & Allendale Dr. – 7:15, Layne Street – 7:17,

Haven Heights – 7:23, New Haven Elem. School to drop off High School Transfers – 7:36, (Second Run for New Haven Elementary Students) Tatum Drive – 7:40, Midway Drive – 7:44 – Hazelwood Dr. – 7:47, Mayo Drive -7:50, Layne Street – 7:53, New Haven Elementary School – 7:57

Bus # 113, Tommy Knapp, Phone # (304)593-5354, Country Corner Café – 6:45, Radical Lane – 6:48, State Route 62 North – 6:57, Chestnut Ridge – 7:03, (Turn-A- Round – 7:07) Tombleson Rd. 7:11, St. Route # 62 again at 7:16, Joe Roush Rd. – 7:20, Butler St. in new Haven – 7:35, New Haven Grade School – 7:36, Route # 62 again at 7:39, Wahama High School – 7:48

Bus # 2094, Tim Thompson, Phone # (304) 593-4113, Gun Club Rd. – 7:02, Quincy Rd. 7:06, Union Camp Ground Rd. 7:15, Supper Club Rd. – 7:23, Sliding Hill – 7:34, New Haven Elem. School – 7:41, Harvey Rd. on Rt. # 62 – 7:49, Mason VFW – 7:51, Mason Furniture Store – 7:53, Wahama HS – 7:56

Bus # 171, Benny Hoffman, Phone # (304) 593-2414, Lieving Road – 6:58, Grimm Rd. – 7:09, Longdale Rd. – 7:12, Route # 62 South – 7:26, Walnut St. – 7:32, New Haven Elem. School – 7:40, (Pick-up Transfers at New Haven Elem. School from Bus # 141 at 7:40) Route # 62 again at 7:44, Wahama HS – 7:53

Bus # 181, Roger Bumgarner, Phone # (304) 882-2647, Broad Run Rd. – 7:02, County Rd. # 9 – 7:10, Back on Broad Run at 7:16,Seigrist Ridge Rd. – 7:18, Broad Run Road again – 7:23, Union Rd. – 7:31, New Haven Elem. School – 7:40, Old Dollar General Store – 7:43, Wahama High School – 7:53

Bus # 122, Lori Nutter, Phone # (304) 593-1668, Wahama Vocational Route will be determined by Wahama Jr./Sr. HS and the Mason County Career Center.