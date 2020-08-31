Gallia man charged in wife’s reported murder

ADDISON TWP. — A Gallia County man has been arrested and charged in the reported murder of his wife.

Christopher L. Holsinger, 38, Gallipolis, appeared before Judge Eric Mulford on Monday, where he was arraigned on a murder charge in Gallipolis Municipal Court. The office of Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren argued for a $2-million bond which was granted. Holsinger remains in the custody of the Gallia Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday morning, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released the following statement in regards to a shooting death investigation which was being investigated by his office.

“On Saturday, August 29, 2020 at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Gallia County 911 center received a call of a female who had been shot and was believed to be deceased at a Possum Trot Road residence in Addison Township. Deputies responded to the residence and one male, who has been identified as Christopher Holsinger age 38 of Gallipolis, Ohio, was taken into custody. Deputies located the deceased body of Lacey Holsinger, age 40 of Gallipolis, Ohio, inside of the residence. Our investigation has determined that the deceased and the suspect are married and reside together where the incident occurred.”

Also on Sunday, Sheriff Champlin said more information was forthcoming.

On Monday, the criminal complaint in this case was filed in municipal court.

According to that complaint filing, on Saturday, Aug. 29, the Gallia 911 Center reportedly received a call from Christopher Holsinger.

According to the complaint, during the call to Gallia 911, Christopher Holsinger reportedly stated he and his wife had been fighting at their home and that he allegedly shot her.

The complaint further states, “Mr. Holsinger claimed the shooting occurred the night before on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Deputies responded and upon their arrival found Lacey Holsinger to be deceased in the bedroom of the home from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.”

After being taken into custody and later interviewed by a detective with the Gallia Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Holsinger allegedly admitted to shooting his wife twice with a .223 AR-15, according to information filed in the complaint.

Appointed to represent Christopher Holsinger is Attorney Britt T. Wiseman. Representing the state at the arraignment was Assistant Prosecutor Randy Dupree.

A preliminary hearing in this case is scheduled for Wednesday.

