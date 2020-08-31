Funds for the ‘Fort’

POINT PLEASANT — In mid-August, Gov. Jim Justice announced his office would be awarding more than $1 million dollars in grant funds to fairs and festivals across the state.

The money, totaling $1,144,010 from the “Governor’s Contingency Fund,” was broken down into 64 grants “to help various organizations that host fairs, festivals, or similar events bridge the gap in a year where such events were forced to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” as stated in the governor’s press release.

In this round of funding, the Fort Randolph Committee received $2,970. In a press release, the committee said the funds will help to continue events and programming at the fort.

“The committee, which manages programming and educational outreach at the reproduction colonial era fort located in the City of Point Pleasant’s Krodel Park, had to cancel both its annual Siege of Fort Randolph Re-Enactment in May and its annual Liberty Day event in July this year due to COVID-19,” the release stated.

The committee will hold the two remaining events this year in modified styles. The Harvest Fest’s “Tales in the Tavern” on Oct. 24 will be modified to have a guided-tour format with storytellers spaced throughout the fort rather than all inside the tavern. The release stated that small, family groups will be allowed to enter the fort and rotate from one storyteller to the next.

Deb Cassady, Fort Randolph committee chair said that tours will be ticketed for scheduling purposes to help maintain social distancing. Ticketing information will be released in September.

The other event for the remainder of 2020 will be Christmas on the Frontier on Dec. 5.

“We are fortunate that we have the space to modify these events, and these additional funds will help us as we shift gears so that we can still offer programming, but in a safe environment,” said Cassady.

The fort will be open for summer tours from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays, through Sept. 6. On Sept. 19, the fort will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Volunteers on the Fort Randolph Committee are pictured in front of the tavern during the 2019 Christmas on the Frontier. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_thumbnail_DSC_0631.jpg Volunteers on the Fort Randolph Committee are pictured in front of the tavern during the 2019 Christmas on the Frontier. OVP | File Photo

Fort Randolph to receive grant

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.