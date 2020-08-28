Board of Ed approved agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approved agenda items during its regular business meeting.

The board members present at the meeting included Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Ashley Cossin, Meagan Bonecutter and Jared Billings.

The following consent of approval items were approved by the board: The placement of Jennifer Leighton, a Marshall University student, to do student teaching in Mason County Schools, for the 2020 fall semester; The placement of Margaret Cade, a Grand Canyon University student, to do her student teaching in Mason County Schools; and The request for a Putnam County student to attend school in Mason County for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved Policy #5113.01-Intra-County Open Enrollment. The board passed Policy #5517.02-Sexual Violence.

The following policies were placed on a five day review and comment period: Policy #0164-Notice of Meetings; Policy #0168-Minutes; Policy #1110-Establishment/Assessment of District Goals; Policy #2111-Parent and Family Engagement; Polciy #2114-Meeting State Accountability Measures; Policy #2120-District and School Improvement; Policy #2120.01-Local School Improvement; Policy #2230-Program of Study Early Learning Programs Grades PreK-5; Policy #2230.01-Program of Study Middle School Education; Policy #2230.02-Program of Study High School Program (Grades 9-12); Policy #2266-Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex in Education Programs or Activities; Policy #2412-Homebound/Hospital Instruction Programs; #2600-Educational Program; Policy #3120.12-Substitutes in Areas of Critical Need and Shortage; Policy #3120.13-Areas of Critical Need and Shortage; Policy #3122-Nondiscrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity; Policy #3217-Weapons; Policy #3420-Benefits; Policy #4120.01; Food Service Personnel; Policy #4122-Nondiscrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity; Policy #4162-Drug and Alcohol Testing of CDL License Holders; Policy #4165-Use of Epinephrine Auto-Injectors by Personnel; Policy #4217-Weapons; Policy #4420-Benefits; Policy #5330-Use of Medications; Policy #5500-Student Code of Conduct; Policy #5512-Use of Tobacco by Students; Policy #5517.01-Bullying; Policy #5772-Weapons; Policy #6114-Cost Principles-Spending Federal Funds; Policy #6150-Tuition Income; Policy #6320-Purchases; Policy #6325-Procurement-Federal Grants/Funds; and Policy #6510.01-Employee Pay.

The following professional personnel matters were approved by the board: The resignation of Carrie Hood, Second Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective August 10, 2020; The resignation of Jennifer Huffman, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective August 25, 2020; The resignation of D. June Kessinger, Sixth Grade Teacher, New Haven Elementary School, effective August 25, 2020; Resignation of Faith Slone, Substitute Teacher, effective August 17, 2020; The transfer of Olivia Deweese, Mason County School for Success Teacher, to Fourth Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective August 27, 2020; and The resignation of Jennifer Brooks, 6th Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective August 25, 2020.

The board approved the following substitute teachers, Job #001-014-P, effective for the 2020/21 school year: Jodi Ervin, June Kessinger, Alison Pelletier, Debra Powell, Elizabeth Siders, Melissa Tench, Jenni Starkey and Tayler Whitt.

The board granted Family Medical Leave for Clarence Rice, Bus Operator, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The board approved the following extra-curricular personnel matters: The resignation of Faith Slone, Jr High Assistant Softball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective August 17, 2020; resignation of Haley Tate, Jr High Cheerleading Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective August 5, 2020; employment of Brian Hamm, Homebound/Alternative Education Teacher, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Todd Kitchen, JV Softball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Joel Lloyd, Jr High Assistant Baseball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; and the placement of Nolan Pierce and Joshua Young, as Athletic Assistants, Wahama Jr/Sr High, Job #503-239-S, for the 2020/21 school year. These are unpaid positions.

Regarding finance matters, the board approved the Lease Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Early Education Station for the 2020/21 school year. School Child Count Pre-School Funds are the funding source.

The board also approved the Proposal Between Mason County Board of Education and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, to renew the subscription and provide printed materials and books to support Read 180 and System 44 for grades 5 thru 9. This will include teacher coaching and support of the system for the 2020/21 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The board approved the Proposal from Teaching Strategies, to add Creative Curriculum Cloud, to enable a two way communication between teachers and parents, beginning 9/1/20 thru 8/31/21, at the cost of $800 per classroom (total of $12,000). Preschool Special Education funds will be the funding source.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $852,865.88.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County Board of Education will be on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.