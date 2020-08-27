Fire Marshal’s office seeking information on alleged arsons

MEIGS COUNTY — The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office is seeking information on multiple “intentionally set” fires which occurred in recent weeks in Meigs County.

A news release from the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau states, the agency is seeking tips from the public regarding several intentionally set fires throughout Meigs County in late July and early August.

The news release outlines the recent fires as follows:

The first three fires occurred in close proximity to one another on July 26 and are believed to be related. A vacant mobile home and adjacent metal outbuilding at 46945 East Letart Road in Racine were both set on fire shortly after 2:30 a.m. The mobile home sustained minor damage while the outbuilding was severely damaged. Down the road from the East Letart Road property, on State Route 124, an unoccupied Ford Explorer was found completely burned, and a vacant single-family home at 22842 Bucktown Road was also set on fire.

Several unrelated fires are also being investigated throughout Meigs County. At approximately 3 a.m. on July 27, a vacant camper and vehicle at 31760 Lovett Road in Portland were both set on fire and, on Aug. 3, a small fire was discovered in a barn at 42240 Colburn Road in Pomeroy.

Two days later, at around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, an unoccupied mobile home was severely damaged by fire at 32270 State Route 143 in Pomeroy.

These investigations are being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Racine Police Department, and the fire departments from Scipio, Racine and Pomeroy.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any of these fires.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371, or the Racine Police Department at 740-949-2296.

Information provided by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

