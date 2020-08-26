Before ‘the Red Storm’

Campus is beginning to come to life at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, as students prepare to begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 31. Pictured is the campus bell tower on a quiet afternoon that will not last, as students return to face-to-face learning options which have been offered by the university since summer. Athletes have already returned to campus as Rio also plans for a season of fall sports. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

