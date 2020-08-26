Meigs reports 13 new COVID-19 cases … Gallia ranked 8th in highest case occurrence

OHIO VALLEY — COVID-19 cases increased in Meigs County by 13 on Wednesday, with Mason’s numbers going up by five compared to the previous day. As of press time, Gallia County was holding at Tuesday’s total of 130 cases reported since March.

Meigs surpassed 100 total cases on Wednesday, ending the day with 106 total cases (90 confirmed, 16 probable) since April.

The Meigs County Health Department reported on Wednesday, that of the 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 of these cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. These 13 cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 36 active cases.

Though Gallia’s case count had not increased on Wednesday as of press time, this week, it was ranked 8th when it came to the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases of Ohio’s 88 counties, Meigs was 12th, Darke County was ranked first. The table, released by the Ohio Department of Health, consisted of data from Aug. 11 – Aug. 24. The data was pulled on Aug. 25 and excludes incarcerated individuals. In that 14-day time frame, Gallia had 41 cases, and Meigs had 27, Darke had 97 cases.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

As of Tuesday evening (the most current update available at press time), the following are updated age ranges in the 130 total cases reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 18 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 14 cases

40-49 — 22 cases

50-59 — 17 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 11 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 17 cases (1 new case, 9 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 12 cases (6 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 7 cases (4 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 130 total cases, 85 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 43 of the cases active and two total deaths. Eleven of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 17 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March and its second Aug. 14.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

Wednesday’s cases are as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

7. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

8. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

9. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

10. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

11. Confirmed case, female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

12. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

13. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 106 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 14 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 13 cases

30-39 — 10 cases (1 new, 1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 11 cases

50-59 — 14 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 10 cases (1 new, 2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 12 cases (2 new, 2 hospitalization, 1 death)

80-89 — 13 cases (4 new, 1 death, 3 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (4 new)

One additional recovered case was reported, bring the recovered total to 62. There have been nine total hospitalizations and two deaths among Meigs County Residents.

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The advisory levels are updated each week and typically announced during Governor Mike DeWine’s Thursday news conference.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 87 total cases on Wednesday morning, five more than the previous day. The department said that 18 of those are currently active, 68 are recovered, two are currently hospitalized and there has been one death.

DHHR reported 91 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, five more than Tuesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 91 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 6 cases

20-29 — 17 cases

30-39 — 10 cases (1 new)

40-49 — 14 cases (3 new)

50-59 — 13 cases (1 new; 1 death)

60-69 — 12 cases

70+ — 17 cases

Mason County is currently defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,089 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,013. Also above the 21-day average was new deaths, with ICU admissions at the average and new hospitalizations above the average. Forty-eight new deaths were reported (21-day average of 21), with 87 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 86) and 17 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 15).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 9,540 cases with 190 deaths. There was an increase of 145 cases from Monday, and three new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 409,429 lab test have been completed, with a 2.33 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.35 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

