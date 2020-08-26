‘Big Bend Beardsmen’ embrace volunteerism

POMEROY, Ohio — Though there have been several negative aspects during this pandemic, positivity is still pushing through.

As of May this year, a new local group has formed called the Big Bend Beardsmen. Member Travis Drenner shared they are a group of facial hair enthusiasts who do volunteer work in the Bend Area and raise money for local charities. The group is comprised of bearded gentlemen as well as ladies who are big fans of beards, all interested in socializing with one another, having discussions on beard maintenance and planning ways to help out their community. The group holds monthly meetings at different venues throughout the Bend Area where they plan on doing their monthly volunteer projects.

As their community service project for August, the group did some landscaping work along the Pomeroy mural wall near the Bridge of Honor. Drenner shared this community service project took around three hours for them to complete. The participating members pulled weeds, weedeated the grass and removed the trash along the wall.

“We try and do a community service job once a month and as a group we all decided the wall needed some attention,” said Drenner.

The Big Bend Beardsmen discussed their September community service project with Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson recently. On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 19 the group will be cutting all of the brush trees from the Pomeroy levee wall as well as doing work on the parking lot.

“Giving back to our communities is what we are about,” said Drenner. “We love the Big Bend Area.”

The Big Bend Beardsmen will be having their next meeting on Saturday, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m. at Fox’s on the River in Pomeroy. For more information about this group, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BigBendBeardsmen.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The volunteer crew from the Big Bend Beardsmen’s recent community service day, pictured left to right, David Barnes, Jason Underhill, Travis Drenner, Jill Cochran, Ricky Hysell, Tyler Brewer and Trenton Brewer. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.27-Beardmen-1.jpg The volunteer crew from the Big Bend Beardsmen’s recent community service day, pictured left to right, David Barnes, Jason Underhill, Travis Drenner, Jill Cochran, Ricky Hysell, Tyler Brewer and Trenton Brewer. One member taking a short break from weedeating. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.27-Beardmen-2.jpg One member taking a short break from weedeating. One member working on weed removal. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.27-Beardmen-3.jpg One member working on weed removal. Members weedeating around the Pomeroy Mural Wall. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.27-Beardmen-4.jpg Members weedeating around the Pomeroy Mural Wall.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson Special to the Sentinel

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.