Wells joins PVH Express Care

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) recently welcomed certified, nurse practitioner, Holly Wells to Express Care.

Wells provides adult and pediatric care for walk-in visits at Express Care, temporarily located at 2420 Jefferson Avenue in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

“We are excited to have Holly join our team of professionals at Express Care,” states Jeff Noblin, CEO of PVH. “Holly is experienced in providing sick care for both adults and children, and we know she will be a valuable asset to our community. We understand that sickness doesn’t check with your schedule, that’s why it’s important for you to be able to walk-in and receive the care you need when you need it. At Express Care, you can do that.”

Wells earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and her Master of Science in Nursing in 2018, both from Chamberlain College of Nursing. She has experience in primary and acute clinical care.

She is joining Tammy Lynch, FNP-BC at Express Care, a walk-in clinic that treats a wide range of medical concerns in adults and children, including croup, minor cuts, ear and sinus infections, cold and flu symptoms, mononucleosis, pneumonia, rashes and sports injuries.

According to a press release from PVH, “patients receive quality care in a timely manner, without the stress, expense and wait time of a trip to the ER. For non-emergency medical conditions, patients of all ages trust the family of professionals at Pleasant Valley Hospital Express Care.”

Open seven days a week, hours for PVH’s Pleasant Valley Hospital Express Care are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information about Express Care services, please call 304-857-6514.

Information provided by PVH.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.27-Wells.jpg