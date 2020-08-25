Sale of champions

The results are in and individuals, organizations and businesses turned out to support area youth at the annual Mason County Fair Livestock Sale earlier this month. Pictured is the Grand Champion Beef Steer, shown by Garrett Turley, which sold for $6 per pound to People Bank, Point Pleasant AG, WV Paving, Jeff Noblin CEO Pleasant Valley Hospital, Victoria’s Prom, Bridal & Boutique, and Wilcoxen Funeral Home. Also pictured, the Reserve Champion Beef Steer, shown by Sydney Facemyer, which sold for $5 per pound to Prim Law Firm. More on the sale of grand and reserve market animals inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com. (Heidi Sturgeon Wood | Courtesy)

