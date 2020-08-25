Centennial birthday parade set for Marine veteran… Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams to attend

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Community members in Point Pleasant, W.Va. will be having a birthday parade for veteran Ray Stith on Friday, with special guest Hershel “Woody” Williams, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient in attendance.

Jerry Bain, of the Marine Corps League, Mason-Gallia-Meigs Detachment 1180, and member of the American Legion Post 23 in Point Pleasant, said Stith, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in World War II will be turning 100. Bain said Stith also served in the Mason-Gallia-Meigs Detachment.

Bain said the line-up for the parade will be at the Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5:30 p.m., Friday. The parade participants will leave at 6 p.m. and head toward Birch Avenue, according to Bain. Participants are welcomed and encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the birthday celebration.

According to Bain, Williams and Stith served in the same Marine Reserve unit in Huntington. Williams will reportedly be attending on Friday evening and participating in the parade.

Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams to attend

