Reminder for COVID-19 safety

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Office of Emergency Services along with the Mason County Health Department would like to remind citizens of some helpful tips to help stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Wash your hands often(for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, as, coughing, or sneezing). If soap and water is not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid Close Contact. Maintain 6 foot of distance between yourself and another person who you don’t live with.

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask/face covering when around others.

Cover coughs and sneezes and wash your hands with soap and water immediately.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

And finally, monitor your health. If you feel ill, contact a medical provider immediately.

More information can be found on www.cdc.gov, www.coronavirus.wv.govor by dialing 211.

