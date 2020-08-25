Mason County Livestock sale of champions

The Grand Champion Beef Feeder, shown by Colton Arrington, sold for $10 per pound to Alltek Environmental Services – Tommy Mayes, Prim Law Firm, Feed Stop, Runyon Logging, Bend Area Chiropractor, and Aimee Duncan for Assessor.

The Grand Champion Goat, shown by Allison Tennant, sold for $23 per pound to Norris Northup Dodge and Mark Porter GM Supercenter.

The Grand Champion Replacement Heifer, shown by Ava Roach, sold for $7 per pound to Epling Family Farms.

The Grand Champion Market Lamb, shown by Madilyn Keefer, sold for $11 per pound to Mark Porter GM Supercenter.

The Grand Champion Market Hog, shown by Ally Harper, sold for $13 per pound to APG Polytech, Wilcoxen Funeral Home and Pleasant Valley Hospital.

The Reserve Champion Beef Feeder, shown by Eden Johnson, sold for $9.50 per pound to Pleasant Valley Hospital, Victoria’s Prom, Bridal & Boutique, Peoples Bank and Sassafras Tire.

The Reserve Champion Goat, shown by Chesnie Brinker, sold for $17 per pound to Ohio Valley Bank Bend Area.

The Reserve Champion Replacement Heifer, shown by Leah Hoffman, sold for $10 per pound to AG Pro Companies, Williams Fuel Stop, Hoffman Beef, Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital, Shade River and Riverfront Honda.

The Reserve Champion Market Lamb, shown by Hayley Keefer, sold for $10 per pound to Ohio Valley Bank.

The Reserve Champion Market Hog, shown by Brycen Gillispie, sold for $9.75 per pound to Alltek Environmental Services – Tommy Mayes.