$1.4 million invested in Tycoon Lake projects

BIDWELL, Ohio — Construction at Tycoon Lake, with projects costing a combined total of over $1.4 million, is moving towards completion.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the work at Tycoon includes the installation of a new courtesy dock and dam rehabilitation.

Mike Greenlee, fish management supervisor for southeast Ohio for ODNR, provided an update on the projects.

In regards to the courtesy dock, the contractor mobilized to this site on May 18 to begin construction and completed construction on June 22. The contractor took advantage of the drawn down lake level for the concurrent dam rehab project for courtesy dock construction activities, according to Greenlee.

In regards to dam rehabilitation, again, the contractor mobilized to the site in May, 2020. The contractor has completed the repair of a slip on the downstream embankment, installed a filter berm downstream of the spillway outlet, sliplined the spillway conduit, demolished the upper half of the spillway tower, and partially completed installation of an emergency spillway. Reconstruction of the spillway tower and installation of new lake drain gates are pending.

The courtesy dock is complete and awaiting lake levels to return to normal pool which will occur once the dam rehab project is complete. As for the dam rehabilitation, construction is still anticipated to be completed in October.

“However, returning the lake to normal pool elevation may take several weeks to a couple of months depending on the rate at which we receive rainfall,” Greenlee said. “In order to safely load the embankment, the speed at which pool elevation is brought back up may be limited.”

Costs on each project are as follows:

Courtesy dock – $294,977; Tycoon Dam Rehabilitation – $1,176,739.25.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

Information provided on behalf of ODNR by Lindsay Rist, wildlife communications specialist.

