Fall deadline for grants Sept. 15

Charitable organizations, schools, and government entities may now apply for a grant through the Community Foundation of Mason County’s 2020 Fall Community Action Grant Program. Applications, guidelines, and full details about the funds receiving applications are available by calling 304-372-4500 or emailing communityfoundationdirectorexe@gmail.com.

“We know that some projects have been put on hold or are taking longer than expected. Non-profits have programs and needs that cannot be put on hold. We are in this together, every grant that we can provide to an organization, school or to a city will add up to the success of a better, brighter community for Mason County,” said Misty Hamon, executive director for the Community Foundation of Mason County. “Remember we can’t help you if you don’t apply. Please give us a call, we would love to answer any questions or help you complete an application today.”

Current grants are available to organizations serving Mason County providing programs and services for children and youth, health, human services, anti-poverty, community building, neighbourhood projects, arts, culture, heritage, the environment, security and more.

The application deadline is Sept. 15, at 4 p.m Applications and Guidelines are available on our website at www.mccfinc.org or contacting Jennifer Pitts, Program Manager at communityfoundationmanager@gmail.com or 304-372-4500.

Information provided by MCCF.