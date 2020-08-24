Dickens Family Grant deadline Sept. 30

The Dickens family has established a charitable fund through the Mason County Community Foundation, MCCF, Inc. The Dickens family along with MCCF, Inc. have been working together to build their fund since 2011. Each year the Dickens Family Grant Fund provides mini-grants to Mason County Schools in amounts up to $1,000 through the Foundation’s Fall Community Grants Program.

These grants support educational projects and teacher-initiatives that benefit Mason County students. The grants will focus on the Performing Arts particularly for students interested in violin, guitar, voice, and piano.

Faculty Senates, groups of teachers and/or individual teachers are eligible to apply. Apply for these grants using the mini-grant application form at www.mccfinc.org . When applying please describe how the program or project will enhance instruction and enrich the educational experience for Mason County students. The applications must be submitted with approval from the school principal.

The application deadline is Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. Applications and guidelines are available on our website at www.mccfinc.org or contacting Jennifer Pitts, Program Manager at communityfoundationmanager@gmail.com or 304-372-4500.

Information provided by MCCF.