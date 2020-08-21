Latest COVID-19 active, recovered cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — Area COVID-19 cases increased slightly across the area on Friday and in addition to those new cases, newly recovered individuals were also added to county totals.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

On Friday, the Gallia County Health Department announced two additional cases of COVID-19, stating one of these individuals was connected to current cases, which includes active outbreaks. Gallia has reported a total of 102 cases of the virus since March.

“We’re also excited to announce that of 194 individuals that were swabbed from our free testing event that all 194 were negative,” stated a Facebook post from the health department, also on Friday.

As of Friday evening, the following are updated age ranges in the 102 cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 14 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 10 cases

40-49 — 17 cases

50-59 — 15 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 10 cases (5 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 7 cases (6 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 4 cases (4 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 102 cases, 67 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 33 of the cases active and two total deaths. Nine of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 17 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March and its second Aug. 14.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

On Friday afternoon, the Meigs County Health Department reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Meigs County. This case of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 29 active cases, and 77 total cases (62 Confirmed, 15 Probable) since April.

This latest confirmed case is a male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized. This case was previously listed as a probable and has undergone testing to confirm COVID-19, according to the health department.

Also on Friday, the Meigs County Health Department announced five recovered cases of COVID-19, bringing the total recovered cases to 46.

Age ranges for the 77 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 12 cases

30-39 — 7 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 10 cases

50-59 — 10 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 9 cases ( 2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 7 cases (1 death)

80-89 — 8 cases (1 death, 3 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 2 cases

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 78 total cases on Friday morning, one more than the previous day. The department said that 21 of those are currently active, 56 are recovered, four are currently hospitalized and there has been one death.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 81 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, which is one less than the previous day.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 81 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 5 cases

20-29 — 16 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 8 cases (1 less)

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 12 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 12 cases

70+ — 17 cases (1 less)

Mason County is currently defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,043 new cases, slightly above the 21-day average of 1,042. Above the 21-day average was ICU admissions, new hospitalizations and deaths. Twenty-six new deaths were reported (21-day average of 22), with 104 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 92) and 20 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 15).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 9,066 cases with 170 deaths. There was an increase of 84 cases from Thursday, and four new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 384,143 lab test have been completed, with a 2.36 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 1.98 percent.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

