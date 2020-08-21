Mason to purchase new police vehicle

MASON — The Mason Police Department will soon be receiving a new vehicle following council’s approval at the most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Sarah Stover, Steve Ohlinger, Marty Yeager, and Becky Pearson.

The council members agreed to allow Police Chief Colton McKinney to lease/purchase a 2021 Ford Explorer from Matheny Motors at a cost of $33,426. The hybrid engine vehicle will arrive in eight to 10 weeks, it was told.

McKinney said the Ford will come pre-wired for the police package, but a few thousand dollars will be needed in addition to the purchase price. The extra will be used to buy items such as a light bar and console. It was decided the chief will pay off the department’s current vehicle lease of over $7,600 from the police budget.

The council also set September and October as the months for a public hearing and ordinance readings for proposed water and sewer rate hikes.

The water rates will increase seven and a half percent on both Dec. 1, 2020 and Dec. 1, 2021, for a total hike of 15 percent. Sewer rates will also increase seven and a half percent on both June 1, 2021, and June 1, 2022, for a total hike of 15 percent.

Ordinance readings for the increases will be held at council meetings on Sept. 17, Oct. 1, and Oct. 15, with a public meeting set for Oct. 15 at 6 p.m., prior to the regular meeting. At the end of the increases, the minimum bill, based on 2,000 gallons, will raise approximately $10.

Tommy Mayes of TNT Coffee Shop, LLC, attended the meeting seeking permission to proceed with plans to pave a section of Midway Street, as well as requesting Walmart remove fencing to make the area a through street. The council gave Mayes the go-ahead.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report that the brush hog has been purchased and workers are waiting for its arrival;

Agreed to clear a ditch line, including a fallen tree, near Kebler Lane;

Heard concerns from a resident regarding burning permits, cats being poisoned, and a person habitually drinking alcohol in the park; and,

Issued building permits to Tom Ewing for a fence, David Reed for a carport, and Amy and Brian O’Neill for work on a window and awning.

The next meeting will be Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

