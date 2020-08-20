Gallia reports 100 total COVID-19 cases since March… Testing sites planned for Meigs, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia County has now reported 100 total COVID-19 cases since March, while upcoming pop-up testing sites are being planned for Meigs and Mason counties.

On Thursday, the Gallia County Health Department reported six additional, currently active cases of the virus, bringing the county’s total case count since March to 100 (97 confirmed, three probable). One of the six cases is connected to current cases, which includes active outbreaks, according to the health department.

A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available at the Meigs County Fairgrounds on Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This testing is being offered at no cost and is open to the public, with no residency requirement. No appointments are needed for the event; however the Meigs County Health Department is asking participants to complete necessary forms prior to arrival. The forms will be available at www.meigs-health.com/covid-19. Individuals wanting tested will not need a referral from a healthcare provider. Test quantities may be limited, so this will be held on a first come first serve basis.

The pop-up testing will be a drive-through site, which means individuals will remain in their vehicle throughout the process. If an individual arrives via bike, walking or other mode of transportation, they will not be denied testing. All individuals entering the fairgrounds for testing will need a face covering. For updates and further information visit www.meigs-health.com/covid-19 or follow @MeigsHealthDept on Twitter.

There will be free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 at Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School. The testing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days.

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of insurance is not required. The testing is available to all individuals in Mason County. Attendees are asked to bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address to aid in returning test results.

A drive-through testing site was hosted by the Gallia Health Department last week.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

As of Thursday afternoon, the following are updated age ranges in the 100 cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 12 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 12 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 10 cases (1 new case)

40-49 — 17 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 15 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 10 cases (1 new case, 5 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 7 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 6 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 4 cases (4 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 100 cases, 58 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 40 of the cases active and two total deaths. Fourteen of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 12 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March and its second last Friday.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department is reporting one additional confirmed case (previously probable) and one additional probable case of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 34 active cases, and 77 total cases (61 confirmed, 16 probable) since April.

Thursday’s cases are as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized. This case was previously listed as a probable and has undergone testing to confirm COVID-19.

2. Probable case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 77 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 12 cases

30-39 — 7 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 10 cases

50-59 — 10 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 9 cases ( moved from probable to confirmed, 2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 7 cases (1 death)

80-89 — 8 cases (1 death, 3 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 2 cases (1 new)

There are also seven additional recovered cases, bringing the recovered total to 41 cases.

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 77 total cases on Thursday morning, two more than the previous day. The department said that 21 of those are currently active, 55 are recovered, four are currently hospitalized and there has been one death.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 82 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, five more than the previous day.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 82 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 5 cases

20-29 — 15 cases

30-39 — 9 cases (2 new)

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 12 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 12 cases

70+ — 18 cases (3 new)

Mason County is currently defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “School Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,122 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,066. Above the 21-day average was ICU admissions, while new hospitalizations and deaths were slightly below the average. Twenty-two new deaths were reported (21-day average of 23), with 86 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 92) and 17 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 15).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 8,982 cases with 166 deaths. There was an increase of 181 cases from Wednesday, and no new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 377,537 lab test have been completed, with a 2.38 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.26 percent.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

