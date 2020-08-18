Point discusses complaints, block party

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant City Council met earlier this month for its regular, monthly meeting.

City Attorney Joe Supple spoke to council about the complaints from residents concerning reported repairs in town by Mountaineer Gas Company. Council members received several complaints from residents stating they felt the gas company was making a “mess” with the repairs, taking too long to clean up the surface after finishing those repairs. Supple said he spoke with the state public service commission about making plans to clean up the job sites. Supple said the plan was to “keep the pressure” on the gas company to straighten up the work area.

Supple also spoke to council about the river museum update. As of last Monday, the architectural firm was still in the design phase. The firm is estimating that they need to dig deeper into the ground, which could cost the city an additional $30,000.

During the meeting, council heard from Jerry Bain during the outside delegations. Bain said that crews were working on the flood wall murals near the American Legion and requested council allow them to paint the USS West Virginia which sank at Pearl Harbor. Council passed the motion.

City Clerk Amber Tatterson asked council to approve waiving the yard see fee of $5 on Sept. 5 for the citywide yard sale. Tatterson said the sale is hosted by Point Pleasant in Bloom and is usually at the beginning of June. Council passed the motion to waive the fee.

Council heard the first readings for three stop signs during the meeting. If passed, the stop signs will be placed at 24th Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue, Burdette Street and Hughes Street, and 25th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

In his report to council, Mayor Brian Billings said he has spoken with officials about cleaning up the Point Pleasant side of the Bartow Jones Bridge.

Mayor Billings also reminded council the remaining Mayor’s Night Out concerts were canceled for the summer. Billings said they will begin considering acts for next year’s concerts.

Billings said the Halloween Block Party in the city is canceled for this year, but they will be planning trick-or-treat. Billings and Tatterson said that so much has been taken from the children this year and they think the event can be held safely. The city will continue to consult the county health department.

Billings said there is a vacancy for the Historic Landmark Commission and council needs to recommend someone from the community.

City Street Commissioner Randy Hall said Southeastern Equipment made the offer to allow the city to buy the excavator they have been leasing. The company will take the money paid toward the lease and subtract that from the sales price. Hall said the equipment would sell for more $55,000 and the city has paid nearly $26,000. They can purchase the equipment for under $30,000. Council approved the motion to purchase the equipment.

Councilwoman Judy Holland said the geese removal at Krodel Park is going well. Holland said that there are few geese at the park during the day and some come back at night.

-Councilman-at-large Robert McMillan asked about trimming weeds around sidewalks. McMillan also said there are a few sidewalks that need addressed for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

-Councilman-at-large Gabe Roush said the Fort Randolph Committee gave him numbers comparing last year to this year for visitors, donations and income from the gift shop. The committee was pleased with numbers being similar and donations increasing.

-Councilman Cody Greathouse said he had a complaint from a resident on Lincoln Avenue who reported a theft on his property. The resident asked for an increased police presence in neighborhoods.

The next meeting of the Point Pleasant City Council will be Tuesday, Sept. 8. Council moved the date due to Labor Day.

