Presbyterian Church offering backpacks of supplies

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church is hosting a backpack program on Friday evening, Aug. 21, at the church on the corner of Eight Street and Main Street.

Church member Donna Lambert said the backpack event is replacing the annual back-to-school carnival this year due to the pandemic. Members of the community can bring their school aged children to the church on Friday from 7-8 p.m. for a backpack filled with school supplies.

Lambert said that face coverings are required and all participants must enter the church from main street. Lambert said there will be signs and paths marked to direct people to maintain social distancing.

Participants can pick up one bag per child, according to Lambert, and the child must be present.

There will also be a “grab and go” snack with a sandwich, chips and cookies and a drink, Lambert said.

Throughout the year, the Presbyterian Church sponsors community events, including the annual Easter egg hunt and the Thanksgiving dinner. Lambert said the church was canceling the annual Thanksgiving dinner this year due to the pandemic. The church is revising some of their traditional events.

Lambert said the food pantry at the church is open again. The pantry will be open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Lambert said the clothing closet is still closed, but they are working on plans to open again.

