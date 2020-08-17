Taking top honors… Arrington, Johnson top Feeder Calf show

Cattle ruled the show ring on the Mason County Fairgrounds last week. Colton Arrington, pictured, showed the Grand Champion Feeder Calf, while Eden Johnson, pictured, showed the Reserve Champion Feeder Calf, alongside the judge for the show and Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner. Also, Garrett Turley showed the Grand Champion Market Steer and Sydney Facemyer showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer (see inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com). The Mason County Fair Board sponsored two days of shows and the livestock sale. More on the livestock sale in an upcoming edition. (Heidi Sturgeon Wood | Courtesy)

Cattle ruled the show ring on the Mason County Fairgrounds last week. Colton Arrington, pictured, showed the Grand Champion Feeder Calf, while Eden Johnson, pictured, showed the Reserve Champion Feeder Calf, alongside the judge for the show and Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner. Also, Garrett Turley showed the Grand Champion Market Steer and Sydney Facemyer showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer (see inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com). The Mason County Fair Board sponsored two days of shows and the livestock sale. More on the livestock sale in an upcoming edition. (Heidi Sturgeon Wood | Courtesy)

Cattle ruled the show ring on the Mason County Fairgrounds last week. Colton Arrington, pictured, showed the Grand Champion Feeder Calf, while Eden Johnson, pictured, showed the Reserve Champion Feeder Calf, alongside the judge for the show and Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner. Also, Garrett Turley showed the Grand Champion Market Steer and Sydney Facemyer showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer (see inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com). The Mason County Fair Board sponsored two days of shows and the livestock sale. More on the livestock sale in an upcoming edition. (Heidi Sturgeon Wood | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_grand-feeder.jpg Cattle ruled the show ring on the Mason County Fairgrounds last week. Colton Arrington, pictured, showed the Grand Champion Feeder Calf, while Eden Johnson, pictured, showed the Reserve Champion Feeder Calf, alongside the judge for the show and Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner. Also, Garrett Turley showed the Grand Champion Market Steer and Sydney Facemyer showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer (see inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com). The Mason County Fair Board sponsored two days of shows and the livestock sale. More on the livestock sale in an upcoming edition. (Heidi Sturgeon Wood | Courtesy) Cattle ruled the show ring on the Mason County Fairgrounds last week. Colton Arrington, pictured, showed the Grand Champion Feeder Calf, while Eden Johnson, pictured, showed the Reserve Champion Feeder Calf, alongside the judge for the show and Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner. Also, Garrett Turley showed the Grand Champion Market Steer and Sydney Facemyer showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer (see inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com). The Mason County Fair Board sponsored two days of shows and the livestock sale. More on the livestock sale in an upcoming edition. (Heidi Sturgeon Wood | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_reserve-feeder.jpg Cattle ruled the show ring on the Mason County Fairgrounds last week. Colton Arrington, pictured, showed the Grand Champion Feeder Calf, while Eden Johnson, pictured, showed the Reserve Champion Feeder Calf, alongside the judge for the show and Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner. Also, Garrett Turley showed the Grand Champion Market Steer and Sydney Facemyer showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer (see inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com). The Mason County Fair Board sponsored two days of shows and the livestock sale. More on the livestock sale in an upcoming edition. (Heidi Sturgeon Wood | Courtesy)