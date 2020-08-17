‘Votes for Women’ march planned for Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — A “Votes for Women” march will be taking place on Main Street in Point Pleasant on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m.

The march is organized by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). In Mason County, there are three GFWC organizations — Point Pleasant, Tu-Endie-Wei and the Junior Women’s Club. Julie Bibbee is the president of the Tu-Endie-Wei and the GFWC West Virginia Southwestern District.

Bibbee said the march is to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The march will begin at the parking lot on Third Street and Main Street. The participants will march to the Mason County Courthouse where Diana Cromley, Mason County Clerk,will give a short speech.

Bibbee said that some women will be wearing white or period attire.

“The suffragettes at the time, 100 years ago, dressed in white,” Bibbee said. “Or they wore a white top with a black skirt. We are trying to emulate that. We’ll have signs that we carry and try to make it as ‘official looking’ or as historic, period looking.”

The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, after being first introduced to congress in 1878, according to the national archive exhibits. The amendment guarantees the right to vote to American women.

“We’re doing this to honor the brave women who persevered for 50 years to finally get the vote in 1920,” Bibbee said. “And hoping to educate women and girls of today that the right to vote is a privilege and should not be taken lightly. Demonstrations and speeches like this down through history have brought light to important issues and educated the public and in many, many cases brought about social change.”

The local GFWC organizations will have membership materials at the march. Bibbee said for those interested in joining one of the local women’s clubs, they can contact her by email at wvjules@frontier.com or visiting the ‘GFWC Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant, WV’ on Facebook.

The Mayor of Point Pleasant, Brian Billings signed a proclamation to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Pictured from left are Georgianna Tillis and Julie Bibbee, from General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_women-vote.jpg The Mayor of Point Pleasant, Brian Billings signed a proclamation to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Pictured from left are Georgianna Tillis and Julie Bibbee, from General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. (Courtesy)

