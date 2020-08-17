Meigs Museum to reopen Sept. 2

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — The Meigs County Museum will reopen on Sept. 2 after several renovation projects.

The Museum has been closed since March due to COVID-19, with renovation work also taking place during that time on “Phase two” of the property. Phase two is the genealogy area in the main museum building.

“It is still a work in progress but we look forward to showing you what has been taking place,” stated museum co-director Mary Grace Cowdery.

Cowdery explained that employees, volunteers and Meigs County Historical Society Trustees have been working during the pandemic, whether individually or in socially distanced small groups.

“Although the Museum has been closed, work on Phase two, the genealogy side, has continued,” stated Cowdery.

Among the progress taking place included the purchase of shelves for storage, an inventory taken, new heating and cooling system installed, and the exterior of the building repaired, restored and painted. New windows are expected to be installed in a portion of the building in September and a new garage door was recently placed on the back of the building.

“Renovations were made possible by the generous donation from a local family,” stated Cowdery. “We also appreciate the support of our local commissioners that provide an annual stipend for storage of courthouse records used in genealogy research. Donations received from individuals, businesses and organizations are appreciated as well.”

While the museum has been closed during the pandemic, they have received funding assistance to help with utilities and expenses. “Support has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the national Endowment for the Humanities, and the federal CARES Act of 2020 for payment of utilities during the pandemic. Meigs County Historical Society and Museum is grateful for the grant,” stated Cowdery.

When it reopens, the museum, located on South Third Avenue in Middleport, will be open from 1-5 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Meigs County Museum in Middleport is set to reopen Sept. 2. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.15-Museum-1.jpg The Meigs County Museum in Middleport is set to reopen Sept. 2. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel A new addition to the renovated genealogy area includes the curved tables which were located in the Meigs County Common Pleas courtroom. The tables are believed to be more than 100 years old. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.15-Museum-2.jpg A new addition to the renovated genealogy area includes the curved tables which were located in the Meigs County Common Pleas courtroom. The tables are believed to be more than 100 years old. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel A Weaver Skiff is displayed outside the museum. The historical society has possession of two of the boats which were made in Racine. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.15-Museum-3.jpg A Weaver Skiff is displayed outside the museum. The historical society has possession of two of the boats which were made in Racine. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Fourteen Cat’s Meow buildings of locations around the county are available in the museum gift shop. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.15-Museum-4.jpg Fourteen Cat’s Meow buildings of locations around the county are available in the museum gift shop. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Tools and equipment are among the items on display in the museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.15-Museum-5.jpg Tools and equipment are among the items on display in the museum. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Military items are displayed in the museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.15-Museum-6.jpg Military items are displayed in the museum. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Cameras from over the years are also on display at the museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.15-Museum-7.jpg Cameras from over the years are also on display at the museum. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Boards depicting landmarks in the village of Racine are on display. The boards have been loaned to the museum from the village. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.15-Museum-8.jpg Boards depicting landmarks in the village of Racine are on display. The boards have been loaned to the museum from the village. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Meigs County’s Ohio Bicentennial Bell is displayed at the museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.15-Museum-9.jpg Meigs County’s Ohio Bicentennial Bell is displayed at the museum. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

