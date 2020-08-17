Turley, Facemyer top Steer Show

Garrett Turley showed the Grand Champion Market Steer at the Mason County Livestock Show. Pictured from left are 2020 Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner, the beef judge and Turley.

Sydney Facemyer showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer at the Mason County Livestock Show. Pictured from left are 2020 Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner, the beef judge and Facemyer.