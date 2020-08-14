COVID-19 cases increase around the region … Overbrook releases statement on outbreak

OHIO VALLEY — Local counties reported additional COVID-19 cases, as one of the local nursing homes provided an update on the outbreak in it’s facility.

On Friday morning, Overbrook Rehabilitation Center issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

”We have 12 active cases of COVID among employees (11 confirmed and 1 probable). Among residents, we have 10 active cases (8 confirmed and 2 probable). We have had 2 residents pass away with COVID. The employees who have tested positive were exposed prior to the implementation of isolation precautions, indicating containment of the virus at this time. It is believed that this outbreak is due to an employee who was not exhibiting symptoms at the time of the spread. Contrary to FB opinion, the outbreak is in no way related to a new admission. All newly admitted residents are placed in isolation precautions for 14 days, even after receiving a negative test result prior to admission. Overbrook will continue to actively screen all employees and to monitor all residents for changes in condition. All Overbrook employees were tested for COVID on 8/13 and will be retested every two weeks or with the onset of symptoms. Again, thank you to all who have prayed and have shown such sincere support to our staff.”

Also, on Friday evening, Overbrook issued an additional statement, also on its Facebook page, which read:

“This week, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the facility, Ohio Department of Health completed a survey at Overbrook focused on observation and review of the facility’s strategies and practices aimed to prevent/manage the spread of COVID-19. Overbrook is proud to announce a deficiency-free survey. The staff has done an excellent job dealing with this situation and will continue to do everything possible to protect our residents.”

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional cases on Friday, with none of the new cases linked to Overbrook, said Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis. Meigs County has reported a total of 68 cases, with 37 considered to be active.

The Mason County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Friday morning, bringing the county total to 68, with 21 considered to be active.

The Gallia County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases late Thursday. The five cases on Thursday night were connected to “our current cases, which include active outbreaks”, stated a Facebook post from the health department. On Friday evening, the health department indicated to the Gallipolis Daily Tribune an update was forthcoming but was not available by press time for Saturday’s edition. Any new cases and information from Friday’s report will be included in Tuesday’s edition and online at www.mydailytribune.com, when available.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

As of Thursday night, there were a total of 85 cases (82 confirmed, 3 probable).

The following are updated age ranges in the 85 cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 10 cases

20-29 — 8 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 14 cases

50-59 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 8 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 13 cases (2 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 7 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 5 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 4 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations)

Of the 85 cases, 54 of the individuals are listed as recovered with 30 of the cases active. Fourteen of the active cases remain hospitalized, with nine previous hospitalizations.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department is reporting two additional confirmed cases and two probable cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County. Today’s case of COVID-19 brings Meigs County to 37 active cases, and 68 total cases (53 Confirmed, 15 Probable) since April.

The new cases announced on Friday are not connected to the outbreak at Overbrook, according to Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis.

New cases include confirmed cases of a male and female, each in their 40s; a probable case of a female in her 70s; and a probable case of a female in her 30s.

Age ranges for the 68 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 10 cases

30-39 — 7 cases (1 new, 1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 9 cases (2 new)

50-59 — 10 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 8 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 6 cases (1 new, 1 death)

80-89 — 8 cases (1 death, 2 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 1 case

Twenty-nine individuals in Meigs County have recovered from COVID-19, with 37 cases considered to be active as of Friday, with two deaths also reported There have been six total hospitalizations.

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported, on Friday morning, that there is a total of 68 cases of COVID-19 in the county — two more than the previous day. The department said that 21 of those are active, 46 are recovered, there has been one death and four patients are currently in the hospital.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 70 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday.

According to the DHHR, the age ranges for the 70 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 3 cases

20-29 — 13 cases

30-39 — 7 cases

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 12 cases (1 new)

60-69 — 11 cases

70+ — 13 cases (2 new)

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,131 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,181. Above the 21-day average were new hospitalizations and deaths, while ICU admissions were below the 21-day average. Twenty-nine new deaths were reported (21-day average of 23), with 105 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 98) and 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 16).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 8,274 cases with 157 deaths. There was an increase of 123 cases from Thursday, and four new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 344,530 lab test have been completed, with a 2.40 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.33 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Overbrook releases statement on outbreak

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.