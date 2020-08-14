Keefer Family win Grand, Reserve Market Lambs

Madilyn Keefer showed the Grand Champion Market Lamb at the Mason County Fairgrounds on Thursday, while Hayley Keefer showed the Reserve Champion Market Lamb. Both Hayley and Madilyn are pictured with the 2020 Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner and the livestock show judge for market lambs. The livestock sale concluded on Friday at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Though the traditional fair did not take place, the Mason County Fair Board hosted two days of livestock shows and the annual sale this week. More on both in upcoming editions. (Heidi Wood | Courtesy)

