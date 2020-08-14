For the record: Marriage licenses, property deeds

Marriage licenses filed

The following marriage licenses were filed in July in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley:

Timmothy L. Henry, 38 of Gallipolis Ferry, to Tina A. Pennington, 42 of Gallipolis Ferry. Matthew C. Blanton, 32 of Sciotoville, Ohio, to Faith A. Mitchell, 33 of Gallipolis Ferry. Charles B. Martin, 29 of Huntington, to Gabriella M. Bright, 23 of Huntington. Ivan L. Roush, 50 of Wyandotte, Mich., to Martha P. Benton-Warson, 59 of Wyandotte, Mich. Dylan S. Slaubaugh, 21 of Point Pleasant, to Megan n. Atkinson, 22 of Point Pleasant. Charles R. Livingston, 54 of Point Pleasant, to Lisa M. Loomis, 45 of Point Pleasant.

Jeffery E. Zerkle, 28 of Letart, to Charissa J. Stanley, 32 of Letart. David A. Huff, 60 of Glenwood, to Julie R. Kelley, 57 of Glenwood. Taylor E. Boyd, 32 of New Haven, to Lori M. Green, 34 of Hartford. William J. Atwood, 57 of Henderson, to Sarahanna M. Miller, 28 of Henderson.

Property deeds filed

The following property deeds were filed in July in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley:

Rock S. Wilson Irrevoc. Trust to Charlene L. Clonch, Robinson District. Hubert M. Goodnite, Michelle J. Goodnite and Erma Rottgen to Judy and Kurt Kleski, Town of New Haven. John C. Ewing II to Scott Oliver, Cheryl Oliver and Pamela Slattery, Waggener Distict. Charles E. Ball, Elizabeth E. Ball, Larry J. Whittington and Doris J. Whittington to Nathan Jutson, Union District. Frankie J. and Patricia R. White to Margaret and Raymon Clark, Cooper District. G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Charles and Sarah Fields to ACCS Marketing LLC, Clendenin District.

G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Jon D. MacKnight to ACCS Marketing LLC, Town of Mason. Lora M. Circle, FKA Lora M. Davis to Amy R. Layne, Town of New Haven. G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Leroy Carney III to ACCS Marketing LLC, Waggener District. G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Harry W. and Sue Ray to ACCS Marketing LLC, Waggner District. G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Church – Trustees Baptist, Montana Sky LLC, Arbuckle District. G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Alexander J. Chandler, ACCS Marketing LLC, Town of Hartford.

G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Opal Smith to ACCS Marketing LLC, Cooper Distict. Carol R. McDaniel to Jim D. McDougal and Julie A. Northup, Waggener District. G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Luana E. and Nathan W. Randolph to ACCS Marketing LLC, Cooper District. G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Gary Bright etal and George W. Bartrump Heirs to Elemental Resources LLC, Arbuckle District. Leon General LLC to Steven E. and Lisa J. Reedy, Union District. David W. and Harriett Nibert to Brandon S. Mattox, City of Point Pleasant.

George C. Hill to Jermyn A. and Jessica J. Queen, Arbuckle District. RPG WV Properties LLC to Melissa Knapp and Kenneth R. Smith, Town of Mason. City National Bank to Lola Turner, City of Point Pleasant. Brenda K. Vickers, AKA Brenda K. Russell to Anthony and Olivia Bond, Waggener District. Dennis D. Bellamy, Charles W. Newton, Linda L. Pitchford and Jan L. Haddox to Jean A. and James E. Waugh, City of Point Pleasant. Judith F. Milhoan to Gregory A. and Melissa D. Milhoan, Lewis District. Home National Bank to Craig and Christine Roush, Town of New Haven.

Marilyn E. Harper to Gary Foley, Mason County. Bogart A. and Kimberly S. Napora to David T. and Stephanie L. Rossi, Robinson District. Brittany D. Newell, FKA Brittany D. Clonch to Betsy Clonch, Clendenin District. Gary Foley Jr. to Brandon L. Petrie, Hannan District. Carl Boswell, Patricia S. Boswell and Nancy B. Cunnington to Roger W. Willard, union District. Christopher L. Canfield to Angelo D. Nicolls II and Lisa G. Nicolls, Hannan District.

Rex K. Gibbs to Carl A Rickard and Ashley M Vanmeter-Rickard, Waggener District. Ruchard Hutzler to Laura and Shawn Reger, Cooper District. Richard and Gail A. Hutzler to Laura and Shawn Reger, Cooper District. R. Michael Shaw Jr. to Art E. Hartley III, Lewis District. Clayton E. and Connie Stewart to Emily and Nathan Duncan, Hannan District. Chasity D. Roby and George O. Turner III to James C. Stewart, Waggener District. George O. Turner III to Toni L. Givens, Waggener District.

Paul E. Biser, sub. trs., and William J. Parker to Bruner Land Company, Inc., Arbuckle District. Gary Burton Exec. Rachel E. Burton est. to Patricia J. Losch, City of Point Pleasat. Chadwick R. Ord to Jaron M. Cundiff, Town of New Haven. Sherry A. Clatworthy to Megan L. McConihay, Cooper District. Hanna Properties LLC to Marlene E. Reynolds, City of Point Pleasant. Michael W. and Carol A. Holmes to Michael W. Holmes, Clendenin District. Olivia L. Warner to James B. and Elissa J. Neesmith, City of Point Pleasant.

Emil E. and Debbi S. Hoffman to Teddy L. and Barbara M. Cossin, Cooper District. Larry and Carolyn Little to Leslie L. Kitchen, Town of Mason. Connie S. Dougherty to Trudy G. Lebo, Colbie M. Beaver, Paxton E. Lebo ad Benjamin S. Lebo, Cooper District. Jessica L. Cunningham to K&J Investments, LLC. Clendenin District. Wanda Roush and Sally L. Clark to Gordon and Michele Clark, Waggener District.

Wanda Roush and Sally L. Clark to Richard E. and Beverly A. Kent, Waggener District. Judith F. Milhoan to Charles and Stacey Litchfield, City of Point Pleasant. Dennis R. Williamson and Dennis R. Williamson II to Dennis R. Williamson, Robinson District. Joshua C. Dawson, trs. Mary M. Duncan, irrev. trust to Mary B. and Joshua Dawson. G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Greg and Annette Amick to Montana Sky, LLC., Cologne District.

Amy Vanness to Joshua Vanness, Hannan District. Dennis D. Weekley to Jeremy K. McMillian, Robinson District. Georgina E. Cooper to Rachel Vanmeter, City of Point Pleasnat. G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Community Excellence Corp. to Mario P. and Judaline Liberatore, City of Point Pleasant. G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Vicki Ellis to Mario P. and Judaline Liberatore, City of Point Pleasant. G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Chuck L. Walker, etal. to United Business and Living LLC., City of Point Pleasant.

G. Russell Rollyson, Jr. appointee WV Auditor, Mary Lanham, Tabit McCoy and Daniel McCoy to United Business and Living LLC., Town of Henderson. Doris Savage to Shannon L. and Carmean A. Savage. Michelle D. and Donnie W. Davis to Brandon W. Cottrell, Union District.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-5.jpg