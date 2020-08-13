COVID-19 cases increase in nursing home outbreak… Meigs, Gallia at ‘orange’ alert level

OHIO VALLEY — Cases continue to rise in Meigs County in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility. Gallia County also reported two additional cases of the virus bringing its total case number to 80, with Mason County reporting one additional case.

The Meigs County Health Department reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, four of which are linked to the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

Thursday’s case of COVID-19 brings Meigs County to 33 active cases, and 64 total cases (51 Confirmed, 13 Probable) since April.

The new cases are as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, male in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health data showed a total of 13 resident and 12 staff cases at Overbrook since April, a number which was confirmed by Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis. The four additional cases would bring the overall count to 29 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The timeline of cases at the facility in Middleport are as follows:

May — One resident and one staff case

Aug. 6 (from July 22 testing) — Three asymptomatic staff cases

Aug. 10 — 10 resident and six staff cases reported

Aug. 11 — Two resident and two staff cases reported

Aug. 13 — Four cases reported (not specified staff or resident)

Local statistics update from ODH

During Thursday’s press conference Ohio Governor Mike DeWine provided an update on COVID-19 around the state, including updating the county advisory levels and the per capita case counts.

Both Meigs and Gallia Counties are now at the orange alert level (Meigs was previously yellow).

According to ODH, Meigs County now meets three of the seven indicators — new cases per capita, new case increase and non-congregate cases. Indicators not met include emergency department visits, outpatient visits, hospital admissions and ICU bed occupancy.

Gallia County meets two of the seven indicators — new cases per capita and non-congregate cases. Indicators not met include new cases, emergency department visits, outpatient visits, hospital admissions and ICU bed occupancy.

Looking at the cases per capita (per 100,000 population), Meigs County has the eighth highest in the state with 126.6 cases per capita over the past two weeks, reporting 29 new cases. Gallia County ranks 39th of the 88 counties with 76.9 cases per capita, reporting 23 new cases.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department reported Thursday two additional COVID-19 cases were active and not the results of an antibody test. These individuals are not connected to current cases, the health department said in a Facebook post. Of the 80 total cases, 77 are confirmed and three are probable.

Also, one individual from the 20-29 age range was removed from the county’s data, stated the post from the health department.

The following are updated age ranges in the 80 cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 10 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 8 cases (decrease of 1 case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 14 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 7 cases (3 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 11 cases (5 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 4 cases (3 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 3 cases (3 hospitalizations)

Of the 80 cases, 54 of the individuals are listed as recovered with 25 of the cases active. Nine of the active cases remain hospitalized, with nine previous hospitalizations.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported, on Thursday morning, that there is a total of 66 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The department said that 23 of those are active, 42 are recovered, there has been one death and four patients are currently in the hospital.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 67 cases (up one from their Wednesday total) in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday.

According to the DHHR, the age ranges for the 67 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 3 cases

20-29 — 13 cases

30-39 — 7 cases

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 11 cases (1 new)

60-69 — 11 cases

70+ — 11 cases

Meigs County

Thursday’s cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 35 active cases, and 64 total cases (51 confirmed, 13 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 64 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases (2 new)

20-29 — 10 cases

30-39 — 6 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 7 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 10 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 8 cases (1 new, 1 new hospitalization, 2 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 5 cases (1 death)

80-89 — 8 cases (1 new, 1 death, 2 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 1 case

Twenty-nine individuals in Meigs County have recovered from COVID-19, with 35 cases considered to be active as of Thursday. There have been six total hospitalizations.

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,178 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,202. Also above the 21-day average were new hospitalizations and ICU admissions, while deaths were below the 21-day average. Twenty one new deaths were reported (21-day average of 24), with 122 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 98) and 22 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 16).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 8,151 cases with 153 deaths. There was an increase of 143 cases from Monday, and no new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 339,349 lab test have been completed, with a 2.40 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.51 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Meigs, Gallia at ‘orange’ alert level

