Board of Ed. approved agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education meet on Tuesday evening and approved agenda items.

During the meeting, the board approved the request for a student from Cabell County to attend school in Mason County for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved the following policies: Policy #2260.01-Prohibition Against Discrimination Based on Disability; Policy #2370-Alternative Delivery of Educational Programs; Policy #5531-Student Assistant Programs; Policy #7440.01-Video Surveillance and Electronic Monitoring; and Policy #5112-Entrance Requirements.

The following policies were placed on a five-day review period: Policy #5120-Assignment Within the County and Policy #5113.01- Intra-County Open Enrollment.

For professional personnel matters, the board approved the following: transfer of Teresa Atkinson, LD/BD/MI/AU, Wahama Jr/Sr High, to LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective 2020/21 school year; transfer of Tracie Price, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Mason County School for Success, to Fifth Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Karyn Bennett, Title I Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Jennifer Brooks, Sixth Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Joy Hysell, Fourth Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Nolan Pierce, LD/BD/MI Teacher (pending permit agreement), Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Kathleen Ridgeway, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Chelsea Steelhammer, Title I Interventionist, Ashton Elementary, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved the following Substitute Teachers, effective for the 2020/21 school year: Sadie Fox, McKayla Lawson, Stella Buck, Cecilia Harris, Brandy Sweeney, Cindy Rawson, Beth Rollins, Julie Bentley, Gregory Howell, Jennifer Cromley, Diane Foreman, Kyle Brown, Chad Nance, Heather Conkey.

For service personnel matters, the board approved the following: resignation of Lana Rayburn, Substitute Secretary, effective July 30, 2020; transfer of Laura Beatty-Hall, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Secretary, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective August 13, 2020; employment of Mildred McMunn, Custodian, New Haven Elementary, effective August 12, 2020.

In extra-curricular matters, the board approved the following: resignation of James Toth, Girls Varsity Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective July 23, 2020; employment of John Arnott, Homebound/Alternative Education, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Glen Hodges, Head Varsity Softball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Wayne Richardson, Varsity Boys Baseball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Marla Cottrill, Head Varsity Volleyball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Scott Justus, 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Nolan Pierce, Assistant Varsity Track Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Nolan Pierce, 7th Grade Boys Basketball, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved the Pre-K Collaborative Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Early Education Station for three (3) classrooms, effective for the 2020/21. School Child Count Pre-School funds will be the funding source.

The board approved the Pre-K Collaborative Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Magic Years, for one (1) classroom, effective for the 2020/21 school year. School Child Count Pre-Schools funds will be the funding source.

In finance matters, the board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements totalling $1,024,068.68.

All five board members — Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, and Ashley Cossin — were in attendance at the meeting.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County Board of Education will be Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-4.jpg