Market champs at the livestock shows

Ava Roach showed the Grand Champion Replacement Heifer on Wednesday at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Roach was also awarded Rookie of the Year. Pictured from left are 2020 Little Mister Bryson Sweeney, 2020 Little Miss Wrylie Conrad, 2020 Fair Queen Marlee Bruner and Roach.

Ally Harper showed the Grand Champion Market Hog on Wednesday at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Pictured from left are 2020 Fair Queen Marlee Bruner, 2020 Little Miss Wrylie Conrad and Harper.

Leah Hoffman showed the Reserve Champion Replacement Heifer on Wednesday at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Pictured from left are 2020 Fair Queen Marlee Bruner, Little Mister Bryson Sweeney, 2020 Little Miss Wrylie Conrad and Hoffman.

Brycen Gillispie showed the Reserve Champion Market Hog on Wednesday at the Mason County Fairgrounds.Pictured from left are 2020 Queen Marlee Bruner, 2020 Little Miss Wrylie Conrad and Gillispie.