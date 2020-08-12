Meigs reports first two COVID deaths … pop-up testing Thursday in Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — The Meigs County Health Department reported the county’s first two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as well as announcing additional coronavirus cases, while the Gallia County Health Department confirmed new cases at Abbyshire Place.

“Unfortunately, the Meigs County Health Department is reporting the deaths of two COVID-19 confirmed cases,” a news release stated on Wednesday afternoon. “The first deceased individual was a male in the 80 to 89-year old age range. The second deceased individual was a female in the 70 to 79-year old age range. The Meigs County Health Department sends our sincere condolences to the families of these two individuals.”

The new cases in Meigs, include a female in her 20s who is now a confirmed case. The case had previously been listed as probable; a confirmed case of a male in the 10-19 age range; and a probable case of a male in the 40-49 age range.

Gallia County Health Department Public Information Officer Tyler Schweickart released updated information on reported cases at Abbyshire Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. As of Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m., a total of 10 residents and 7 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Schweickart stated the health department is working with Abbyshire to provide assistance with PPE and other resources.

The update came on a day when the Gallia County Health Department reported seven additional COVID-19 cases. Of the new cases, six are connected to current cases. There are now 79 cases in Gallia County, with nine current hospitalizations and nine previous hospitalizations. The Gallia County Health Department also reported two new COVID-19 cases late Tuesday evening.

Local testing event

The Gallia County Health Department has announced that a “Pop-Up Testing” event will take place in the county on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The testing will take place with the Ohio National Guard at the Gallia County Health Department, 499 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This testing is free and individuals will be notified by phone of their test results, according to the health department. This is a drive-thru event.

Schweickart stated this is an opportunity for all Ohio residents to get tested and in the case of those asymptomatic carriers of the virus, alerting them to it will allow them to take precautions to not spread it further in the community.

A second drive-thru event is planned for Friday at Athens High School in The Plains (Athens County) from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. This is the second consecutive week for the testing at Athens High School.

According to the Athens City-County Health Department, on Friday, Aug. 7, the pop-up event at Athens High School tested 515 people and out of that, the lab reported 2 positive cases.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

As of Wednesday evening, the Gallia County Health Department reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County, in addition to the two reported late Tuesday evening.

Five additional hospitalization were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, including two individuals in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s.

Age ranges in the 77 cases, according to the health department, are as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 9 cases (3 new, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 13 cases

50-59 — 14 cases (1 new, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 6 cases (1 new, 3 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 11 cases (1 new, 2 new hospitalizations, 5 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 3 cases (2 new, 1 new hospitalization, 3 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 3 cases (1 new hospitalization, 3 total hospitalizations)

Of the 79 cases, 54 of the individuals are listed as recovered with 24 of the cases active. Eight of the active cases remain hospitalized, with nine previous hospitalizations.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported, on Wednesday morning, that there is a total of 65 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The department said that 22 of those are active, 42 are recovered, there has been one death and three patients are currently in the hospital.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 66 cases (up three from their Tuesday total) in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday.

According to the DHHR, the age ranges for the 66 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 3 cases (1 less than Tuesday)

20-29 — 13 cases (2 new)

30-39 — 7 cases (2 new)

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 10 cases

60-69 — 11 cases

70+ — 11 cases

Meigs County

“Today’s cases of COVID-19 brings Meigs County to 28 active cases, and 59 total cases (46 confirmed, 13 probable) since April,” according to the health department.

Age ranges for the 59 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 7 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 10 cases (1 moved from probable to confirmed)

30-39 — 6 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 6 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 10 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 7 cases (1 hospitalization)

70-79 — 5 cases (1 death)

80-89 — 7 cases (1 death, 2 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 1 case

Twenty-nine individuals in Meigs County have recovered from COVID-19, with 28 cases considered to be active as of Wednesday. There have been three positive antibody tests. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,422 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,215. Also above the 21-day average were new hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths. Twenty-six new deaths were reported (21-day average of 24), with 141 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 97) and 22 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 16).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, the West Virginia DHHR is reporting a total of 8,008 cases with 153 deaths. There was an increase of 133 cases from Monday, and 6 new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 335,075 lab test have been completed, with a 2.39 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.85 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_covid-13.jpg

Pop-up testing planned for today in Gallia

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.