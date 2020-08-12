‘Our Town: Gallipolis’ to premiere virtually

GALLIPOLIS — “Our Town: Gallipolis” by WOUB, will premiere for free on the virtual platform OVEE on Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Originally scheduled to for a March 22 premiere at Gallia Academy High School, “Our Town: Gallipolis” is an hour-long documentary film that looks at the history of the Gallia County community.

Gallipolis is the seventh community featured in the Our Town series, which is produced and directed by 13-time Emmy Award winner Evan Shaw.

With COVID-19 stopping the premiere from happening in March, Shaw and WOUB had to try another method of getting their documentary out.

“We’ve been trying to figure out a way to have a screening,” Shaw said. “Usually when we do these we hold them in a high school gym or auditorium. We invite the public out, it’s a big event, we did one in Pomeroy in 2015 and we had 700 people come out to Meigs High School. With everything going on, there’s just no way to get 500-or-600 people in a theatre safely. As the summer has gone on, we decided that instead of making people wait until the world is back to normal, because we have no idea when that’s going to be, we wanted to find a way to do it virtually.

“We’re working with a platform, OVEE, which is used by a lot of PBS stations. People can go to woub.org and find a link to pre-register, and that’s so we have an idea of how many people are watching. We want to keep track of that since we’re not in a building together.”

Shaw noted an advantage of a virtual platform is being able to add to the film.

“There will be some introductory remarks from myself, and some people at WOUB, and then we’ll get into the film,” said Shaw. “It’s neat because we can do some interactive stuff, we can have polls, or fun facts about the film, things like that pop up at the bottom.”

After the premiere, the documentary will air on WOUB-TV on Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The documentary will look back at notable residents Bob Evans, Grandma Gatewood, Henry Norman, and Bevo Francis and also explores the town’s first settlers, the Silver Bridge, and Gallipolis’ connection to the sinking of the Titanic.

Register for the screening at https://bit.ly/OurTownRSVP

